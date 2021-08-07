A Spanish Study Reveals That Antibodies Remain Seven Months After Covid

A Spanish study reveals that antibodies against Covid-19 remain seven months after infection. It is a work of the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal). Carried out in collaboration with the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. The amount of antibodies could be even higher after that time.

A study coordinated by the Barcelona Institute of Global Health (ISGlobal) in collaboration with the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has revealed that antibody levels against Sars-CoV-2 remain stable, or even increase, seven months after infection .

“This is the first study to evaluate the antibody response to such a broad panel of Sars-CoV-2 antigens over seven months,” said Carlota Dobaño, a researcher at ISGlobal. The results, published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’ and collected by Europa Press , also support the idea that pre-existing antibodies against the common cold coronaviruses can protect against covid-19.

The research team reached this conclusion after analyzing blood samples from 578 participants, taken at four different times between March and October 2020, and used Luminex technology to measure, from the same sample, the level and type of antibodies against to six different antigens of the virus, as well as the presence of antibodies against the four coronaviruses that cause the common cold.

The neutralizing activity of the antibodies was also analyzed in collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona.

With the exception of IgM and IgG antibodies against the nucleocapsid of the virus, the other IgG-type antibodies, including neutralizing antibodies, remained stable over time, confirming the results of other recent studies. “Surprisingly, 75% of people even saw an increase in anti-spike IgG antibodies after five months, without any evidence that they had been re-exposed to the virus,” said co-author Gemma Moncunill.