Auction his Tokyo Olympics medal to help a child with heart problems. The Polish athlete Maria Andrejczyk got 44,000 euros for her silver medal achieved in Tokyo 2020. An Olympic champion will receive a new medal after the mayor of her town bites hers.

Maria Andrejczyk has shown once again that victories and defeats are not everything in the world of sport. The Polish athlete, a silver medalist in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics , has auctioned her trophy to help a child with heart problems. It was the first Olympic medal of her career, but this did not stop her from using it as a means to get a good sum.

An Olympic champion will receive a new medal after her local mayor bit hers

Milos is a Polish boy awaiting heart surgery in the United States. His parents are trying to raise money to cover the costs of the medical intervention and Andrejczyk entered the scene with his silver medal. He put it up for auction and got the figure of 44,000 euros for it.

“The true value of a medal always remains in the heart. The medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children , ” explained the athlete in an interview for a television in her country.

However, Andrejczyk’s gesture of solidarity has an important background, as the javelin thrower herself went through a health problem in 2018, when she was detected an osteosarcoma , a type of bone cancer, from which she was finally able to recover and continue with his sports life.

Auction his Tokyo Olympics medal to help a child with heart problems. The Polish athlete Maria Andrejczyk got 44,000 euros for her silver medal achieved in Tokyo 2020. An Olympic champion will receive a new medal after the mayor of her town bites hers.

Maria Andrejczyk has shown once again that victories and defeats are not everything in the world of sport. The Polish athlete, a silver medalist in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics , has auctioned her trophy to help a child with heart problems. It was the first Olympic medal of her career, but this did not stop her from using it as a means to get a good sum.

An Olympic champion will receive a new medal after her local mayor bit hers

Milos is a Polish boy awaiting heart surgery in the United States. His parents are trying to raise money to cover the costs of the medical intervention and Andrejczyk entered the scene with his silver medal. He put it up for auction and got the figure of 44,000 euros for it.

“The true value of a medal always remains in the heart. The medal is only an object, but it can be of great value to others. This silver can save lives instead of collecting dust in a closet. That is why I decided to auction it to help sick children , ” explained the athlete in an interview for a television in her country.

However, Andrejczyk’s gesture of solidarity has an important background, as the javelin thrower herself went through a health problem in 2018, when she was detected an osteosarcoma , a type of bone cancer, from which she was finally able to recover and continue with his sports life.