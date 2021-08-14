Xiaomi Is Reimbursing Almost 300 Euros To People Who Bought This Model

Xiaomi is reimbursing almost 300 euros to the people who bought this model. Users who still have a Xiaomi M1 device in possession will be able to benefit from this gift. It was the company’s first smartphone and 184,000 units were sold.

Chinese tech company Xiaomi will reward users who put faith in it when it went from a software to a hardware company exactly 10 years ago.

According to the media specialized in technology ProAndroid , users who bought the first Xiaomi mobile are receiving a refund of the cost of the Xiaomi Mi1 model , launched in 2011.

On the occasion of the company’s tenth anniversary, Xiaomi tries to give its first customers a gift by returning the full payment they made, of approximately 263 euros.

This mobile phone model was the first smartphone that the Chinese company launched on the market, with an initial cost of about 1999 yuan in the Asian country . The company has indicated that it sold 184,000 units of this copy.

The only requirement for the refund of the money to be made is that the mobile remains in the possession of the user who acquired it. However, the return will be delivered by means of a coupon worth the amount of the same , to be spent in the online store of the technology company.

This gift will be exclusive to Chinese buyers, since the first sale of Chinese smartphones was made only in China , gradually expanding the company around the world.