Global Facility Management (FM) Services Market Analysis 2021-2026: Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle

﻿This report is an analysis of the Facility Management (FM) Services market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

Macro

Aramark

CB Richard Ellis

ISS

Sodexo

Apleona HSG

Cofely Besix

GDI

OCS Group

KnightFM

Continuum Services

Jones Lang LaSalle

Camelot Facility Solutions

Veranova Properties

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions

Global Facility Management and Construction

NG&G Facility Services

Updater Services

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Facility Management (FM) Services industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soft Services

Hard Services

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Government Buildings

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Facility Management (FM) Services market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Facility Management (FM) Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Facility Management (FM) Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Facility Management (FM) Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Facility Management (FM) Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Facility Management (FM) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Facility Management (FM) Services Revenue in 2020

3.3 Facility Management (FM) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Facility Management (FM) Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Facility Management (FM) Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Facility Management (FM) Services market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Facility Management (FM) Services market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Facility Management (FM) Services market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Facility Management (FM) Services market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Facility Management (FM) Services market?

