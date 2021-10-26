Global Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Analysis 2021-2026: QuisLex, Unitedlex, American Discovery, Pangea3, Clutch Group, Integreon, CPA Global, Cobra Legal Solutions, Elevate Services, Infosys, Evalueserve, Amstar Litigation Support, Cogneesol,

﻿This report is an analysis of the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

QuisLex

Unitedlex

American Discovery

Pangea3

Clutch Group

Integreon

CPA Global

Cobra Legal Solutions

Elevate Services

Infosys

Evalueserve

Amstar Litigation Support

Cogneesol

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

File Management

Intellectual Property Services

Legal Research Service

Segmentation by end user: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Law Firm

Enterprise

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO) market?

