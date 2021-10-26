Global Smart Agriculture Market Analysis 2021-2026: Texas Instruments, John Deere, AKVA Group, Robotics Plus, AGCO Corporation, GEA Farm Technologies, CropX, Trimble Inc, Yamaha, Lely, DeLaval, YANMAR, FarmBot, Raven Industries, AG Leader Technology, TOPCON Positioning Systems

﻿Introduction: Global Smart Agriculture Market

The Smart Agriculture market research report is a collection of significant analytical outputs and conclusions obtained using highly effective data extraction, trimming, curating, and presentation procedures. The study used precise analytical methods to give accurate findings. It also used figures and graphics, to create a visually appealing, high-end, well-documented, and legitimate market survey based on factual Smart Agriculture market data. Through a greater comprehension of the multi-dimensional approach, the study instils in-depth knowledge of the Smart Agriculture business expansion. The research assesses the market’s present characteristics while also forecasting the Smart Agriculture market’s future scenario.

Competitor Profiling: Global Smart Agriculture Market

Texas Instruments

John Deere

AKVA Group

Robotics Plus

AGCO Corporation

GEA Farm Technologies

CropX

Trimble Inc

Yamaha

Lely

DeLaval

YANMAR

FarmBot

Raven Industries

AG Leader Technology

TOPCON Positioning Systems

AG Junction

Allflex

AeroFarms

Osram Licht AG

XAG

Kebai Science

Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

The basic objective of the Smart Agriculture market research is to bring the major driving factors to sight. There are several driving factors which are accelerating the Smart Agriculture market in terms of demand and revenue. Several important growth factors escalating the demand of the market are pointed out in the report. Apart from that, the study also shows the impact of the major constraints of growth to the Smart Agriculture market. The opportunities and its treats are included in the report.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Smart Agriculture Market

Analysis by Type:

Smart Agriculture Sensor

Smart Agriculture Robot

Agricultural Drone

Others

Analysis by Application:

Planting Agriculture

Horticulture

Livestock Monitoring

Others

The pandemic has had a significant impact over the Smart Agriculture market, which has been highlighted in the report. The major development trends of the industry are reviewed and analysed in the report. The Smart Agriculture market report also shows insight on the Covid-19 impact that has hampered the Smart Agriculture market. It has a classified overview of the market dynamics showing the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic effects. The market analysis shows the short-term and long-term pandemic effects. The pandemic impact differs by region and can be seen in the reported study.

Regional Coverage of Global Smart Agriculture Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The changes and adaptations that the Smart Agriculture market has gone through is revealed in the brief study. The study also showers light on the key aspects of the market that have changed or are changing with time. The market is volatile than ever, and the expectations for the forecasted period of the Smart Agriculture market is explained in detail.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Smart Agriculture Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Agriculture Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Agriculture Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Smart Agriculture Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Smart Agriculture Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Agriculture Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Smart Agriculture Historic Market Share by Regions

2.2.3 Smart Agriculture Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Smart Agriculture Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Agriculture Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Smart Agriculture Players by Revenue

3.1.2 Global Smart Agriculture Revenue Market Share by Players

3.1.3 Global Smart Agriculture Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Smart Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Smart Agriculture Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Smart Agriculture Revenue in 2020

3.3 Smart Agriculture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Smart Agriculture Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Smart Agriculture Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

To conclude the market analysis, a detailed assessment of the Smart Agriculture market’s competitors was done. The competitive identity of the market and its standing among them is clearly briefing the market standing. The study also considers the recent trends of the industry to assess the future driving factors of growth for the Smart Agriculture market. All the forecasted assumptions consider the basic competitive ecosystem, to make the report as accurate as possible. An in-depth profile of the key players is evaluated to understand the market traction, revenue scales and growth patterns for the Smart Agriculture market study.

