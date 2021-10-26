Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market Analysis 2021-2026: Bet365, GVC Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Kindred Group, Betsson AB, 888 Holdings, Bet-at-home.com, Betfred, Interwetten, Pinnacle, Bodog, Betvictor, Betway, Intertops, Betcris, BetAmerica, SBOBET, BetOnline,

﻿Introduction: Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market

The Esport and Sport Gambling market research report is a collection of significant analytical outputs and conclusions obtained using highly effective data extraction, trimming, curating, and presentation procedures. The study used precise analytical methods to give accurate findings. It also used figures and graphics, to create a visually appealing, high-end, well-documented, and legitimate market survey based on factual Esport and Sport Gambling market data. Through a greater comprehension of the multi-dimensional approach, the study instils in-depth knowledge of the Esport and Sport Gambling business expansion. The research assesses the market’s present characteristics while also forecasting the Esport and Sport Gambling market’s future scenario.

Competitor Profiling: Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Esport & Sport Gambling will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Esport & Sport Gambling market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 128990 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Esport & Sport Gambling market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 128990 million by 2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Esport & Sport Gambling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type

Football

Basketball

Tennis

Horse Racing

E-sports

Others

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports betting markets are divided by different sports into soccer betting, basketball betting, horse racing, tennis betting, esports betting and others.Among them, football betting accounted for 45.58% of the market revenue in 2019, making it the largest market.

Segmentation by Application

Offline Gambling

Online Gambling

The global and Chinese esports and traditional sports gambling markets can be divided into online gambling and offline gambling according to sales channels.The share of online gambling is not growing with the development of the Internet and smart mobile terminals.According to QYR’s research, the market size of online sports betting grew from $19.681 billion in 2014 to $29.641 billion in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 8.53%.Offline sports betting still dominates the market, with a market share of 77.52% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major companies in the market.

Bet365

GVC Holdings

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Kindred Group

Betsson AB

888 Holdings

Bet-at-home.com

Betfred

Interwetten

Pinnacle

Bodog

Betvictor

Betway

Intertops

Betcris

BetAmerica

SBOBET

BetOnline

The basic objective of the Esport and Sport Gambling market research is to bring the major driving factors to sight. There are several driving factors which are accelerating the Esport and Sport Gambling market in terms of demand and revenue. Several important growth factors escalating the demand of the market are pointed out in the report. Apart from that, the study also shows the impact of the major constraints of growth to the Esport and Sport Gambling market. The opportunities and its treats are included in the report.

Unraveling Segmentation and Scope of the Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market

Analysis by Type:

The pandemic has had a significant impact over the Esport and Sport Gambling market, which has been highlighted in the report. The major development trends of the industry are reviewed and analysed in the report. The Esport and Sport Gambling market report also shows insight on the Covid-19 impact that has hampered the Esport and Sport Gambling market. It has a classified overview of the market dynamics showing the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic effects. The market analysis shows the short-term and long-term pandemic effects. The pandemic impact differs by region and can be seen in the reported study.

Regional Coverage of Global Esport and Sport Gambling Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

The changes and adaptations that the Esport and Sport Gambling market has gone through is revealed in the brief study. The study also showers light on the key aspects of the market that have changed or are changing with time. The market is volatile than ever, and the expectations for the forecasted period of the Esport and Sport Gambling market is explained in detail.

To conclude the market analysis, a detailed assessment of the Esport and Sport Gambling market’s competitors was done. The competitive identity of the market and its standing among them is clearly briefing the market standing. The study also considers the recent trends of the industry to assess the future driving factors of growth for the Esport and Sport Gambling market. All the forecasted assumptions consider the basic competitive ecosystem, to make the report as accurate as possible. An in-depth profile of the key players is evaluated to understand the market traction, revenue scales and growth patterns for the Esport and Sport Gambling market study.

