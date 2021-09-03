The suggestions of the TRAI for low bit rate programs will result in higher quality and lower cost satellite services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued suggestions for low-bit rate applications that will result in higher quality and lower costs for satellite services, particularly for IoT applications.

A low-bit-rate satellite link sends the smallest amount of data possible while utilizing limited resources like a single-user ground terminal having low transmission power, a tiny diameter antenna, and so on. Low-bit-rate applications are particularly important for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which many predict will flourish in the new era of linked cities and devices.

In two to three years, each person in the country will have ten IoT-linked gadgets, all of which will need low-bit rate connectivity.

“These historic proposals by the Regulator have created significant excitement and enthusiasm among all areas of the business, as they bring much-needed regulatory stability to the sector, and are entirely matched to its critical needs,” stated President of Broadband India Forum TV Ramachandran. These perfectly balanced recommendations take into account the needs and interests of all stakeholders in the digital communications and space verticals.” They would, according to Ramachandran, overcome long-standing challenges of Satcom capacity shortages, drastically cut regulatory costs, and result in enhanced efficiency in service delivery.

From refrigerator sensors to the electricity meters, every electrical equipment is becoming implanted with IoTs, which require low-bit-rate communication to send data. In rural areas, where many sparsely populated places with major economic activity ideal for IoT-related services may lack terrestrial coverage or other forms of connectivity, IoT devices have many applications. As a result, satellites can assist in bridging this gap by delivering connectivity even to the most remote places via low-bandwidth apps. IoT devices, for example, can be utilized in smart agriculture to assist farmers in tracking dynamic weather conditions, researching soil patterns, and so on.

To offer services in such a circumstance, the regulator suggests that multiple satellite orbits and frequency bands be chosen based on the application’s requirements. MEO (Medium Earth Orbit), GEO (Geostationary Earth Orbit), and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) are the three types of satellite orbits (Low Earth Orbit).

The regulator also suggested enabling service licensees to acquire satellite bandwidth from the foreign satellites in all authorized satellite bands to offer satellite-based services. The government is liberalizing the satellite communication space sector to allow non-government private entities to participate; adequate satellite capacity will take time.