Students can now ‘code in space’ thanks to a new satellite ground station in Dubai

Students can “code in space” thanks to the satellite ground station in Dubai. The Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), which is the regulatory agency for the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), that is an interconnected free zone technology park, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) as well as Orbital Space, inaugurated the Code in Space Satellite Ground Station, an earth station for educational satellites.

According to organizers, the station will support Orbital Space’s Code in the Space program, which allows students and technology enthusiasts to create and test the software code on a live satellite’s onboard computer. It will be situated in Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec). This is the largest entrepreneurship hub in MENA region wholly owned by DSOA.

According to the statement, the station’s launch is the product of MBRSC and Orbital Space’s tireless collaborative efforts to offer students the chance to engage with the satellites orbiting Earth and understand the fundamentals of satellite management and technology.

The Code in Space Satellite Ground Station is also going to stimulate ideas and innovations that will help launch new satellite and space technology-related services and businesses.

Theyab Al-Rashidi, speaking during the station’s opening, said: “Every Gulf and Arab country is delighted of the UAE’s achievements in space and technology.” We are certain that the latest Code in Space Satellite Ground Station will lead to additional Emirati successes.”

“Arab youth play a critical role in molding the future of Arab nations,” he continued, “and this satellite ground station helps their educational and scientific journey and growth.” “For the very first time in the Arab region, entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, and students will be capable of learning coding for space in practice – developing and testing software and algorithms on the satellites in orbit above Earth,” stated Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi. This would allow students to not only conceive but also to execute and test their solutions, therefore certifying a future generation of the satellite control experts.”

“The commissioning of Code in the Space Satellite Ground Station is indeed a new accomplishment for Dtec, providing science students and programmers in the region with the tools they need to make the quantum leap from the theory part to practice,” Dr. Al Matrooshi stated. In relation to the services it offers in innovation, communication, and exploration, this new station will enable the youth to grasp this innovation and play an essential role in an industry that has made a significant contribution to the advancement of humanity by finding practical solutions to critical issues, most notably climate change, monitoring Earth’s temperature, and natural disasters.”