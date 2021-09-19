SpaceX launches the first polar Starlink mission

As the firm moves into the next stage of execution of the broadband satellite constellation, SpaceX deployed its first-ever dedicated polar Starlink mission on September 13.

At 11:55 p.m. Eastern, a Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base located in California. The rocket’s payload comprising 51 Starlink satellites was deployed 15 and a half minutes later, but it took another 11 minutes to certify that satellites separated as predicted.

On its tenth flight, the first stage of this rocket landed on the droneship in Pacific Ocean approximately 9 minutes after liftoff. The booster had previously deployed 7 other Starlink missions as well as Iridium-8 and Telstar 18 Vantage missions, making it the second to reach the ten-flight mark.

Although 3 Starlink satellites were included in Transporter-2 rideshare mission which launched on June 30, this was the first-ever dedicated Starlink deployment since May 26. The release was also the very first time that the Starlink satellites were deployed into the polar orbit on their own.

According to SpaceX, the long disparity in Starlink launches was attributed to delays in the completion of a new sequence of satellites with laser inter-satellite links. These connections will reduce the network’s number of ground stations to provide service in polar regions and oceans.

Gwynne Shotwell, who serves as the president and the chief operating officer (COO) of SpaceX, said disruptions in outfitting those satellites with the crosslinks were “why we had a struggle” to undertake a Starlink launch during a panel session at 36th Space Symposium on August 24. She predicted that the following launch would take “approximately 3 weeks,” which turned out to be correct.

All future Starlink satellites, according to Shotwell, will possess laser inter-satellite links, which the company affirmed on the launch webcast. SpaceX also confirmed that it is developing a new variant of the Starlink user terminal, which will be less expensive and faster to manufacture.

This mission carried 51 satellites, compared to 60 on prior Starlink missions to the mid-inclination orbits. SpaceX didn’t say whether the fewer satellites were due to the mission’s higher inclination, the satellites’ increased size or mass due to the new crosslinks, or a combination of such factors.

This was the very first of the two SpaceX launches planned for this week. On Inspiration4 private crewed mission, another Falcon 9 will deploy a Crew Dragon spacecraft with four passengers on board. The launch is slated for September 15 at 8:02 p.m. Eastern, with a five-hour window starting at 8:02 p.m. Eastern.