Helicopter Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global helicopter market size is expected to reach USD 68.34 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period. The integration of advanced technologies such as single engine operative mode and Fly-by-wire with autonomous capabilities in helicopters can be an essential factor augmenting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Helicopter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Civil & Commercial, and military), By Application (Emergency medical service (EMS), Corporate Services, Search and Rescue Operations, Oil And Gas, Defense, Homeland Security, And Others), By System (Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Cabin Interiors), By Point of Sale (OEMs and Aftermarket), By Weight (Light Weight, Medium, And Heavy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 48.19 billion in 2019.

The whole world is fighting with this health crisis caused by the coronavirus. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such strategies have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Rising Demand for Advanced Military Helicopters to Foster Market Growth

The surge in transnational disputes among numerous countries has led the reinforcement of security systems, monitoring methods, and combat techniques in the military division, which, in turn, will spur opportunities for the market. The growing border disputes and terrorist activities have subsequently increased the defense budget, leading to modernization and deployment of military helicopters and fighter jets, thus boosting the market growth. The escalation in the defense budget is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. As stated by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure has increased by 3.6% in 2019 as compared to 2018. The growing emphasis on modernization programs by numerous countries is predicted to have a tremendous impact on the market during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/helicopter-market-101685

Regional Analysis :

Demand for Air Ambulance Services to Augment Growth in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 14.41 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a high growth rate in the forthcoming years. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of major players in the market. The surge in the defense budget by the U.S. government for the modernization of military helicopters will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing demand for air ambulance services owing to the increasing COVID-19 patients will further improve prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. The rising favorable policies in the U.S and Canada will spur opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future. The market in Europe is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising cognizance of technologically advanced helicopters. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising investment in R&D by major players. The increasing border disputes between China and India will increase the deployment of military helicopters. The Middle East & Africa is predicted to observe a low CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Development :

June 2020: Lockheed Martin Corporation signed a contract with the Indian Navy worth USD 375 million. The contract will include the customization of the hardware and software in 24 Sikorsky MH-60R anti-submarine warfare helicopters.

Inquire Before Buying This: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/helicopter-market-101685

Key Players :

Airbus SAS (Leiden, the Netherlands)

Bell Helicopter Textron (Texas, the U.S.)

The Boeing Company (Illinois, United States)

Leonardo Spa (Rome, Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (Maryland, United States)

Russian Helicopters, LSC (Moscow, Russia)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Tokyo, Japan)

MD Helicopters, Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Korean Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (Sachsen, South Korea)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Bangalore, India)

Robinson Helicopter Company (California, United States)

Other Players

View Related Reports:-

https://faceblox.mn.co/posts/17919017?utm_source=manual

https://drujrake.mn.co/posts/17919029?utm_source=manual

https://hashnode.com/draft/61765c610f452c1cd94fc4ef

https://domain.tribe.so/post/air-ambulance-services-market-analysis-by-future-demand-top-players-size-sh–61765cc5261f8887bf49c8bc

https://cipmo-system.mn.co/posts/17919085?utm_source=manual

https://globalsocials.mn.co/posts/17919107?utm_source=manual

https://network-759413.mn.co/posts/17919132?utm_source=manual

https://shangwich.mn.co/posts/17919154?utm_source=manual

https://stemfemmes.mn.co/posts/17919175?utm_source=manual

https://careero.mn.co/posts/17919201?utm_source=manual

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]