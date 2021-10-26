Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Analysis 2021-2026: Procter & Gamble,Unilever,LOreal SA,Colgate-Palmolive,The Kraft Heinz Co.,Kellogg Company,Nestle,Pepsi,Coca-Cola,Carlsberg A/S,Diageo,Heineken NV,AB InBev,Kweichow Moutai,Keurig Dr Pepper,Campbell Soup Company,

﻿This report is an analysis of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOreal SA

Colgate-Palmolive

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

Nestle

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Carlsberg A/S

Diageo

Heineken NV

AB InBev

Kweichow Moutai

Keurig Dr Pepper

Campbell Soup Company

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Supplies

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

In-Stores

Online Sales

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market?

