Global Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Analysis 2021-2026: Semtech Corporation, AT&T Inc, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Actility, Ingenu, Loriot, Waviot, Link Labs Inc, Weightless Sig, SIGFOX, Senet Inc, Ubiik,

﻿This report is an analysis of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market in selected countries and regions across the world. It studies the impact of the pandemic on businesses of the market. The report performs a competitive analysis that covers company profiles of the leading players, key competitors, competitive landscape, and individual strategies adopted by the market players to remain competitive in the market. The report performs cross-comparisons and evaluations on the major regions, countries and companies in the industry.

Key players profiled in the report includes:

Semtech Corporation

AT&T Inc

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Actility

Ingenu

Loriot

Waviot

Link Labs Inc

Weightless Sig

SIGFOX

Senet Inc

Ubiik

The report gives information on more than 100 segments of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) industry. The report gives details about the employment data, imports, exports, growth rates, statistical analysis, price changes etc. The detailed information on the industry presented in this report helps the market participants assess risks and opportunities. Specific profiles of the leading companies are gives is in the report.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

What Is Included in the Report?

• Economic indicators such as market shares, market size, GDP, annual growth rate.

• Trends in the previous years, current trends, and future forecasts.

• Risks to entering the market, growth constraints, and market opportunities.

• Solutions to navigate the emerging situation with the focus on key market aspects.

• Overview of the business activities currently driving the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market to adapt to new financial realities.

• Strategic plans to emerge stronger from the crisis and compete well in the market.

Geographical Segmentation and Competition Analysis

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2028

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2028

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Perspective (2015-2028)

2.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2028

2.2.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2028)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Top Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Top Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Objectives of the Study

• To give a better understanding of the economic indicators supporting the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market.

• To evaluate and analyse the growth trends of the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market.

• To effectively compare and assess the developments available across sectors.

• To assess and compare the performance of multiple market participants specializing across segments. A complete review of the and regional scenarios are also evaluated in the report.

• To study the market forces influencing the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market.

• Company analysis identifying their market characteristics including qualitative and quantitative characteristics.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the impact of the pandemic on the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market value chain and supply chain?

• How to address the current disruptions in the market?

• What are the recovery strategies followed by the other entities in the market?

• What are the major challenges facing the market players in the pandemic?

• Name the key manufacturers in the industry and what are their company profiles?

• What measures should be considered to tackle the disruptions now?

• What are the market forces influencing the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) market?

