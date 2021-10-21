Recruitment Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2026 |Adecco, Randstad, Manpower Group, Recruit

“

Recruitment Market Research 2021-2026

A new market study report by Report hive Research on Recruitment market has been released offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets covering USA, Europe, APAC, and Middle East & Africa.

The study objectives are to present the Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China and major countries.

Key Players Detail:

Adecco, Randstad, Manpower Group, Recruit, Allegis Group, ADP, CIIC, Hays, Kelly Services, Robert Half, Mercer, Aon Hewitt, Temp Holdings, Teamlease, Jobrapido, CareerBuilder, Innovsource, IKYA

The Recruitment Market Growth report also introduces the supplier structure and corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers in the market. Recruitment market report analyzes the market potential of each geographic region based on growth rates, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply.

Product Type Segmentation

Traditional Recruitment

Digital Recruitment

Industry Segmentation

Recruitment of Permanent Staffing

Recruitment of Temporary Staffing

This report also splits the market by region:

☛ North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

☛ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)

☛ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)

☛ Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)

☛ Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Table of Contents:

Section 1 Recruitment Market Overview

1.1 Recruitment Market Scope

1.2 COVID-19 Impact on Recruitment Market

1.3 Global Recruitment Market Status and Forecast Overview

1.3.1 Global Recruitment Market Status 2016-2021

1.3.2 Global Recruitment Market Forecast 2021-2026

Section 2 Global Recruitment Market Manufacturer Share

2.1 Global Manufacturer Recruitment Sales Volume

2.2 Global Manufacturer Recruitment Business Revenue

Section 3 Manufacturer Recruitment Business Introduction

3.1 Adecco Recruitment Business Introduction

3.1.1 Adecco Recruitment Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross margin 2016-2021

3.1.2 Adecco Recruitment Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Adecco Interview Record

3.1.4 Adecco Recruitment Business Profile

3.1.5 Adecco Recruitment Product Specification

3.2 Randstad Recruitment Business Introduction

3.2.1 Randstad Recruitment Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross margin 2016-2021

3.2.2 Randstad Recruitment Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 Randstad Recruitment Business Overview

3.2.5 Randstad Recruitment Product Specification

3.3 Manufacturer three Recruitment Business Introduction

3.3.1 Manufacturer three Recruitment Sales Volume, Price, Revenue and Gross margin 2016-2021

3.3.2 Manufacturer three Recruitment Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Interview Record

3.3.4 Manufacturer three Recruitment Business Overview

3.3.5 Manufacturer three Recruitment Product Specification

Section 4 Global Recruitment Market Segmentation (By Region)

4.1 North America Country

4.1.1 United States Recruitment Market Size and Price Analysis 2016-2021

Research Methodology:

This research study involves the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

The research process involves the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Table Research Programs/Design for This Report

