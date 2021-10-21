Oxygen Cylinder Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Oxygen Cylinder Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Oxygen Cylinder industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Oxygen Cylinder market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Oxygen cylinder is a high pressure vessel used for storing and transporting oxygen. It is usually made of alloy steel by hot stamping and pressing.

The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases is the major factor driving the global medical oxygen systems market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Oxygen Cylinder Market

The global Oxygen Cylinder market was valued at USD 1369.8 in 2020 and will reach USD 2044.1 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Cryofab

Respironics

MEDTRONIC

Atlas Copco

Terumo Medical

Keen Compressed Gas

Inogen

GF Health Products

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Portable Oxygen Liquefied Gas Bottle

Fixed Oxygen Liquefied Gas Cylinder Oxygen Cylinder Market by Applications:

Hospital

Emergency Medical Center

Outpatient Surgery Centre (ASC)

Home Health Care