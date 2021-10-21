Wind Blades Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Wind Blades Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Wind Blades industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Wind Blades market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

As the wind power industry heats up rapidly, wind turbine blade is much sought after in the market.

At present, most of major large wind turbine manufacturers in the world produce blades by themselves, like Siemens, Vestas, and Gamesa.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Wind Blades Market

The global Wind Blades market was valued at USD 87090 in 2020 and will reach USD 110840 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

LM Wind Power

Vestas

Enercon

TPI Composites

Suzlon

Tecsis

EUROS

Inox Wind

AVIC Huiteng Windpower Equipment

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites

Sinoma Science & Technology

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Epoxy Resin (EP)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Glass Fiber (GF)

Carbon Fiber (CF)

Others Wind Blades Market by Applications:

Land