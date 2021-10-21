Adhesive Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Adhesive Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Adhesive industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Adhesive market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Adhesive is a substance with good adhesive properties.Adhesion and cohesion are used to connect objects by surface adhesion

Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in total adhesive consumption followed by Europe and North America, which are the developed markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adhesive Market

The global Adhesive market was valued at USD 39500 in 2020 and will reach USD 47720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Henkel & KGaA

3M

HB Fuller

DowDuPont

Avery Dennisonoration

BASF

Bostik

Pidilite Industries

Ashland

Uniseal

Ellsworth Adhesives

Fitas Flax

Grupo Lamosa

Hipoalergic Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt Adhesive Market by Applications:

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction