Adhesive Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Adhesive

Global “Adhesive Market 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Adhesive industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Adhesive market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Adhesive is a substance with good adhesive properties.Adhesion and cohesion are used to connect objects by surface adhesion
Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading region in total adhesive consumption followed by Europe and North America, which are the developed markets.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adhesive Market
The global Adhesive market was valued at USD 39500 in 2020 and will reach USD 47720 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Henkel & KGaA
  • 3M
  • HB Fuller
  • DowDuPont
  • Avery Dennisonoration
  • BASF
  • Bostik
  • Pidilite Industries
  • Ashland
  • Uniseal
  • Ellsworth Adhesives
  • Fitas Flax
  • Grupo Lamosa
  • Hipoalergic

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Adhesive Market by Types:

  • Water-based
  • Solvent-based
  • Hot Melt

    Adhesive Market by Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Construction
  • Marine

    The study objectives of Adhesive Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the Adhesive Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).
    • Focuses on the key Adhesive manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    Detailed TOC of Global Adhesive Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

    1 Adhesive Market Report Overview

    1.1 Study Scope

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Global Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.2.2 Type 1

    1.2.3 Type 2

    1.3 Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Adhesive Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    1.3.2 Application 1

    1.3.3 Application 2

    1.4 Study Objectives

    1.5 Years Considered

    2 Global Growth Trends

    2.1 Global Adhesive Market Perspective (2016-2027)

    2.2 Adhesive Growth Trends by Regions

    2.2.1 Adhesive Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

    2.2.2 Adhesive Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

    2.2.3 Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

    2.3 Adhesive Industry Dynamic

    2.3.1 Adhesive Market Trends

    2.3.2 Adhesive Market Drivers

    2.3.3 Adhesive Market Challenges

    2.3.4 Adhesive Market Restraints

    3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

    3.1 Global Top Adhesive Players by Revenue

    3.1.1 Global Top Adhesive Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

    3.1.2 Global Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

    3.2 Global Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

    3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Adhesive Revenue

    3.4 Global Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio

    3.4.1 Global Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

    3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Revenue in 2020

    3.5 Adhesive Key Players Head office and Area Served

    3.6 Key Players Adhesive Product Solution and Service

    3.7 Date of Enter into Adhesive Market

    3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Adhesive Breakdown Data by Type

    4.1 Global Adhesive Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

    4.2 Global Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

    5 Adhesive Breakdown Data by Application

    5.1 Global Adhesive Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

    5.2 Global Adhesive Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

    6 North America

    6.1 North America Adhesive Market Size (2016-2027)

    6.2 North America Adhesive Market Size by Type

    6.3 North America Adhesive Market Size by Application

    6.4 North America Adhesive Market Size by Country

    7 Europe

    7.1 Europe Adhesive Market Size (2016-2027)

    7.2 Europe Adhesive Market Size by Type

    7.3 Europe Adhesive Market Size by Application

    7.4 Europe Adhesive Market Size by Country

    8 Asia-Pacific

    8.1 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Market Size (2016-2027)

    8.2 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Market Size by Type

    8.3 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Market Size by Application

    8.4 Asia-Pacific Adhesive Market Size by Country

    ………………………………….

    11 Key Players Profiles

    11.1 Company A

    11.1.1 Company A Company Details

    11.1.2 Company A Business Overview

    11.1.3 Company A Adhesive Introduction

    11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Adhesive Business (2016-2021)

    11.1.5 Company A Recent Development

    11.2 Company B

    11.2.1 Company B Company Details

    11.2.2 Company B Business Overview

    11.2.3 Company B Adhesive Introduction

    11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Adhesive Business (2016-2021)

    11.2.5 Company B Recent Development

    12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

    13 Appendix

    13.1 Research Methodology

    13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

    13.1.2 Data Source

    13.2 Disclaimer

    13.3 Author Details

