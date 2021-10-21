Automotive Composites Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Automotive Composites Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Composites industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Composites market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Automotive Composites refers to chemical composite materials used in automobiles, such as fiber, resin, etc.

Increasing usage of the light weight, cost effective and sturdy components will drive the industry demand.

The global Automotive Composites market was valued at USD 8905.2 in 2020 and will reach USD 13360 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

ACP Composites

Clear Water Composites

Cytec Solvay Group

DowAksa

Hexceloration

HITCO Carbon Composites

Johns Manvilleoration

Jushi Group

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

Owens Corning

Polar Manufacturing

Protech Composites

Revchem Composites

Rock West Composites

Scott Bader

SGL Group

Teijin

Toho Tenax America

TORAY INDUSTRIES Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Fibe

Resin Automotive Composites Market by Applications:

Passenger Car