2021 Automotive Fastener Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global "Automotive Fastener Market" 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Fastener industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Fastener market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/17507182

Automobile fasteners are parts that can act as fasteners

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive fastener industry, include the development of light weight material fasteners and introduction of self-contained in-die fasteners.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Fastener Market

The global Automotive Fastener market was valued at USD 23170 in 2020 and will reach USD 27020 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Stanley Engineered Fastening

Illinois Tools Work Inc

Sundarm Fasteners

Bulten AB

Trifast

Koninklijke Nedschroef Holding B.V

Penn Engineering & Manufacturingoration

Phillips Screw

Rocknel Fastener

Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Iron

Nickel

Brass

Stainless Steel

Automotive Fastener Market by Applications:

Passenger Car