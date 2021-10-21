Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights of Top Key Players with Size, Market Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2027

Global “Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Wood-plastic composites (WPCs) are composite materials made of wood fiber/wood flour and thermoplastic(s) (includes PE, PP, PVC, PLA etc.

The global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) market was valued at USD 6045.2 in 2020 and will reach USD 10250 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

American Wood Fibers

AMSCO Windows

Axion International

B&F Plastics

Beologic N.V.

Certainteed

CPG International

Fiberon

FkurKunststoff GmbH

Guangzhou Kindwood

JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH & KG

Universal Forest Products

Polymera

Polyplank AB

Renolit

Tamko Building Products

Timbertech Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Other Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market by Applications:

Industry Infrastructure

Building Materials