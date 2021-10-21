Fire Protection Materials Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Global “Fire Protection Materials Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Fire Protection Materials industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Fire Protection Materials market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Fire protection materials are a class of materials which find use in applications that help ensure safety of buildings from hazards associated with fire. Fire detection, coupled with fire suppression through manual or automatic means, aid in curbing fire and damages resulting therefrom. Partitioning the overall building or construction structure with fire resistance rated floors and walls also assists in ensuring protection from fire. This could also involve the use of passive fire protection materials, such as fire resistant boards, sealants and fire resistant materials, such as mineral wool and fire proof coatings. Active fire protection materials, such as fire extinguishing foams, chemicals, water and sprays also constitute an important part of fire protection materials market.

The commercial construction application segment is expected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2025.

The global Fire Protection Materials market was valued at USD 6979.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 10420 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Tenmat

Rolf Kuhn

Unifrax I

Trelleborg

Rockwool

PFC Corofil

Luco

Signum Fire Protection

Johnson Controls Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Fire Resistant Boards

Sealants

Vermiculite Cement Sprays

Fiber Sprays

Dry Lining Systems

Mineral Wool

Intumescent Paints and Coatings Fire Protection Materials Market by Applications:

Commercial

Industrial & Institutional

Residential