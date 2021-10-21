Fire Protection Materials Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co
Global “Fire Protection Materials Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Fire Protection Materials industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Fire Protection Materials market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.
Fire protection materials are a class of materials which find use in applications that help ensure safety of buildings from hazards associated with fire. Fire detection, coupled with fire suppression through manual or automatic means, aid in curbing fire and damages resulting therefrom. Partitioning the overall building or construction structure with fire resistance rated floors and walls also assists in ensuring protection from fire. This could also involve the use of passive fire protection materials, such as fire resistant boards, sealants and fire resistant materials, such as mineral wool and fire proof coatings. Active fire protection materials, such as fire extinguishing foams, chemicals, water and sprays also constitute an important part of fire protection materials market.
The commercial construction application segment is expected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2025.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fire Protection Materials Market
The global Fire Protection Materials market was valued at USD 6979.3 in 2020 and will reach USD 10420 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.
- Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
- North America: USA, Canada
- South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
- Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
- Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand
Detailed TOC of Global Fire Protection Materials Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:
1 Fire Protection Materials Market Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Type 1
1.2.3 Type 2
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Application 1
1.3.3 Application 2
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Fire Protection Materials Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Fire Protection Materials Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Fire Protection Materials Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Fire Protection Materials Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Fire Protection Materials Market Trends
2.3.2 Fire Protection Materials Market Drivers
2.3.3 Fire Protection Materials Market Challenges
2.3.4 Fire Protection Materials Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Fire Protection Materials Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Fire Protection Materials Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fire Protection Materials Revenue
3.4 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Protection Materials Revenue in 2020
3.5 Fire Protection Materials Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Fire Protection Materials Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Fire Protection Materials Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Fire Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Fire Protection Materials Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Fire Protection Materials Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Fire Protection Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Fire Protection Materials Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Type
6.3 North America Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Application
6.4 North America Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Country
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Application
7.4 Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Country
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Type
8.3 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Application
8.4 Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Size by Country
………………………………….
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Company A
11.1.1 Company A Company Details
11.1.2 Company A Business Overview
11.1.3 Company A Fire Protection Materials Introduction
11.1.4 Company A Revenue in Fire Protection Materials Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Company A Recent Development
11.2 Company B
11.2.1 Company B Company Details
11.2.2 Company B Business Overview
11.2.3 Company B Fire Protection Materials Introduction
11.2.4 Company B Revenue in Fire Protection Materials Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Company B Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
