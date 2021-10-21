2021-2027 Flexible Display Market by Business Expansion Plans, Growth Rate, Size, Industry Demand Status, Top Opportunities, and Forecast

Global “Flexible Display Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Flexible Display industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Flexible Display market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

A flexible display is an electronic visual display which is flexible in nature; as opposed to the more prevalent traditional flat screen displays used in most electronics devices. In recent years there has been a growing interest from numerous consumer electronics manufacturers to apply this display technology in e-readers, mobile phones and other consumer electronics.

North America, which is home to many prominent manufacturers, is a leading region in the global flexible display market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flexible Display Market

The global Flexible Display market was valued at USD 6425 in 2020 and will reach USD 28130 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Samsung Display (Korea)

LG Display(South Korea)

Hewlett-Packard Company (US)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Atmel Corporation (US)

Kent Displays (US)

Universal Display Corporation (US)

Novaled AG (Germany)

DuPont

Corning (US)

Philips Electronics (Netherlands)

Materion Corporation (US)

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

E Ink Holdings (Taiwan Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Flexible Display Market by Applications:

Smartphone

Tablet

Laptop

Smartcard

TV