Floating Power Plant Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Floating power plant plays a crucial role in electricity generation at remote areas where power generation is restricted due to scarcity of land mass. Shortage of electricity or the lack of access is one of the major development hurdles faced by many regions in developing countries. Moreover, in many countries, certain regions are not connected with their national distribution grid and off grid power is their only source of energy. In addition to that, growing concern about climate change and global warming are increasingly forcing nations to switch to renewable energy sources to meet their respective climate change targets.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global floating power plant market owning to the increasing renewable floating power plants in countries such as Japan, China.

The global Floating Power Plant market was valued at USD 1055.9 in 2020 and will reach USD 1694.3 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Karadeniz

Vikram Solar

Ciel & Terre

Waller Marine

Power Barge

Floating Power Plant

Principle Power

Wartsila

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Floating Solar Power

Floating Wind and Wave Power

Others Floating Power Plant Market by Applications:

Offshore Power Generation