Natural Sweeteners Market Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2027

The natural sweeteners market to witness high demand due to the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with consuming natural sweeteners such as stevia, Says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care), And Geography Forecast Till 2026”. Rising adoption of natural sweeteners due to their low-calorie content is expected to have a positive impact on the global market.

Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/natural-sweeteners-market-100553

Tata Chemicals Launches TataNx For Health Conscious Consumers

Tata chemical introduced TataNx, a 100% natural sweetener made from stevia herb extract, lactose, and fruit extract. The product contains low glycaemic index (GI), targeting health conscious people as well as people who have been advised by doctors to reduce their sugar intake or completely eliminate sugar due to diabetes or obesity. Stevia contains zero calories and is said to be 300 times sweeter than ordinary sugar. Besides Tata chemicals, several other companies are likely to focus on product launch, impelled by the rising demand among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Amyris, Inc. a leading producer of sustainable ingredients for health & wellness, flavors & fragrance, and clean beauty market, announced the commercialization of its new sugarcane-derived sweetener. The product claims to be a zero-calorie and completely natural sweetener. The launch of natural sweeteners by prime companies are predicted to contribute exponentially to the global natural sweetener market.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases to Foster Growth for Natural Sweeteners Market

The natural sweeteners market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. This factor is fueling demand for natural and sugar-free products. The introduction of top-notch quality sweeteners by key players along with the rising adoption of natural sweeteners due to its low-calorie content and great health benefits are further predicted to boost the global natural sweeteners market. Expensive prices of sweeteners, along with less pleasant taste of natural sweeteners such as stevia are projected to hamper the growth of the natural sweeteners market in the forthcoming year.

By product type, the global natural sweeteners market has been segmented into high-intensity sweeteners, and low-intensity sweeteners. High-intensity sweeteners are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment share during the forecast period owing to health benefits associated with them. By application, the global natural sweeteners market has been segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others. Food & beverage segment is projected to generate major revenue during the forecast years. Erythritol and stevia are extensively used as sweetening agents in various food & beverage products, such as baked goods, fruit juices, and various confectionery products. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the negative effects of consuming sugar is predicted to fuel the use of natural sweeteners in the production of food & beverage products.

Get Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/natural-sweeteners-market-100553

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global natural sweeteners market during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for natural sweeteners and increase use of them in Asian food products such as, pastes, sauces, pickles and others. Increasing geriatric population and rising inclination of consumers towards healthy lifestyles are also boosting the market of natural sweeteners in the region. The North America market also is predicted to grow at a significant rate. The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity among the general population is steering a major shift of consumption from conventional to natural sweeteners. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, more than 100 million U.S. population was affected by diabetes or prediabetes. This Factor is expected to propel growth in North America.

Read Related News:

https://in.bebee.com/post/HLzI6616810e5b8736

https://nethxt.mn.co/posts/17668887

https://hackmd.io/@gunjanhinge/Sk5ib5HBK

https://printable-calendar.mn.co/posts/17668901

https://fromfostercaretoceo.mn.co/posts/17668902

https://acatpg.mn.co/posts/17668924

https://cipmo-system.mn.co/posts/17668928

https://globalsocials.mn.co/posts/17668932