Rice Protein Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2027

The global Rice Protein Market will derive growth from the massive product demand in several countries across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Rice Protein Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Animal Feed), And Geography Forecast Till 2026,” the market will benefit from the applications in the sports and fitness industry.

List of the leading players operating in the global Rice Proteins Market includes

Axiom Foods

RiceBran Technologies

AIDP, Inc

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China),

Shafi Gluco Chem

Golden Grain Co

Bioway (Xi’An) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

North Coast Naturals (Canada)

Nutrition Resource Inc.

Rice protein is one of the most widely consumed plant-based proteins in the world. The benefits of plant based proteins have contributed to the increased adoption for the product in recent years. The adoption of healthy dietary habits will fuel the demand for rice proteins. Rice protein finds applications in gluten-free products and is also used in infant foods. Besides this, rice proteins are used in health supplements in either liquid or powdered form. The growing vegan population and the increasing veganism trends will add to the popularity of rice proteins. Besides health supplements, rice proteins are used in energy drinks and a few nutrition products or snacks. The increasing demand for the product will constitute an increase in the global rice proteins market size in the coming years.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global rice proteins market and analyzes primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global rice proteins market.

The report highlights a few of the leading companies that are operating in the market. Additionally, Fortune Business Insights provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The data provided in this report is gathered through extensive research methods. Factual figures are obtained from trusted sources and predictions are made through a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, along with interviews and opinions of world leaders and experienced market research professionals.

North America to Dominate the Global Market

The huge demand for rice-proteins in the United States is a primary factor that has accounted for the growth of the market in North America. The presence of large-scale companies in this region will aid market growth. The growing consumer awareness regarding consumption of healthy foods, coupled with the demand for nutrition-rich rice proteins will account for significant growth rate for the market in North America. Besides North America, Asia Pacific will witness a high CAGR in the coming years due to the growing population and subsequently rising demand for rice proteins.

Driven by High Product Demand, Market to Witness Several New Products Centred Around Rice Proteins

The high demand for rice proteins has led to a high emphasis on the research and development (R&D) of the product. The increasing R&D emphasis, coupled with high investment has naturally given rise to several new products. The increasing number of product launches will have a direct impact on the growth of the global rice proteins market. In April 2017, Fry’s, a leading plant based protein manufacturer, announced the launch of new products derived from rice proteins. The company launched a novel gluten-free brown rice and quinoa protein burger. The company’s latest addition to its range of rice-protein products will help generate a substantial market revenue in the coming years.

