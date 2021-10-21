Vinegar Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2027

Vinegar is often used in cooking, which is the chief growth driver of the global vinegar market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vinegar Market Size, Share And Global Trend By Product (Red Wine Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Cider Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, White Distilled Vinegar, Others), By Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” Food and Leading vinegar producers are introducing different flavours such as raspberry, apple, herbs, lemon and others. These exotic flavours will increase the demand for vinegar among consumers, which in turn, will drive the market. The multifunctional properties of vinegar in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages and others are expected to increase their sales. This will further contribute to the growth of the market.

Some of the other companies operating in the global vinegar market are

Australian Vinegar

Acetum

Kraft Heinz Company

Bizen Chemical

Acetifici Italiani Modena

Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

Mizkan

Carbonell

Burg Groep

Eden Foods, and Charbonneaux Brabant.

Wide Adoption of Balsamic Vinegar Helps in the Prevention of Diseases

Some of the most widely used types of vinegar are red wine vinegar, cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, white distilled vinegar and others. Of these, balsamic vinegar was leading in the year 2016 and is expected to continue dominating the global vinegar market in the coming years. Balsamic vinegar has numerous health benefits, which is the primary factor responsible for the segment’s dominance. It is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, which helps in the prevention of heart disorders and improves immunity levels. Among crop types, oilseeds and cereals cover a larger share in the global hybrid seeds market. Considering these factors, the adoption of balsamic vinegar is increasing rapidly among consumers across the world.

High Production of Vinegar Across Europe to Boost Regional Market

Europe continues to dominate the global vinegar market owing to the presence of leading companies in the region. Stronghold of these companies are often backed by the presence of well-equipped facilities in France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. In addition to this, people in European countries have shifted their preference towards healthy and convenient food options, which has fuelled the demand for vinegar. Also, the majority of exports take place in Europe. Consequently, the region is anticipated to grow in terms of revenue during the projected period. Italy produces vast quantities of balsamic vinegar as it offers several health benefits. Spurred by this factor, the market in Europe is likely to grow at a rapid rate in the forthcoming years.

Other regions such as North America, Asia Pacific among others are expected to register considerable growth over the projected horizon.

Bioactive Components Present in Vinegar Makes It Ideal for Buying

Vinegar offers numerous advantages as it is used in several food products to balance flavours. It contains acidic liquid, which offers long-term resistance to spoilage. Hence, the shelf-life of vinegar is markedly high. This is further expected to increase the shelf space for several vinegar products in specialty stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Moreover, supermarkets and hypermarkets are expected to lead the market by 2026. The distribution of vinegar is increasing in developed and developing regions. Consumers across the world are increasingly dependent on hypermarkets and supermarkets to purchase vinegar. This will contribute to the growth of the market over the years to come. Subsequently, vinegar producers are encouraged to introduce new varieties of vinegar. The wide availability of vinegar at these stores is boosting the market.

Presence of bioactive ingredients in vinegar is what makes it an ideal anti-oxidant. Not only this, vinegar has other properties which include anti-diabetic, anti-microbial. This, together with the presence of mineral salts, is aiding to the expansion of vinegar.

To Ensure Delivery of World-class Products, Native Nutrition Launches Flavoured Vinegar Pills

People around the world are becoming more health conscious, which is rapidly shifting their preference for organic food. Taking this into consideration, Native Nutrition announced the launch of a new organic product in November 2018. The product called Apple Cider Vinegar Pill offers several health benefits such as improved digestion, better metabolism, and weight loss. The company has done extensive research to ensure delivering world-class products in the market. The rising demand for vinegar among consumers is encouraging companies to develop new products in order to fulfil their customers’ needs and requirements. For instance, a famous Indian breakfast cereal brand called Bagrry launched a new product in June 2018. This apple cider vinegar is unprocessed and unfiltered with the goodness of apple in it.

