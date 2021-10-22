Paving Materials Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027| Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Paving Materials market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Paving Materials market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Paving Materials market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Paving Materials market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Paving Materials market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Paving Materials market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paving Materials Market Research Report: Veidekke ASA, Owens Corning, Martin Marietta Materials, Boral Ltd, Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA, Contact Information, Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB, Granit Construction Stock, Nexe Grupa

Global Paving Materials Market by Type: Cement, Concrete Tiles, Flagstones, Others

Global Paving Materials Market by Application: Construction, Transportation, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Paving Materials market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Paving Materials market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Paving Materials market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Paving Materials market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Paving Materials market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Paving Materials market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Paving Materials market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Paving Materials market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Paving Materials market?

Table of Contents

1 Paving Materials Market Overview

1.1 Paving Materials Product Overview

1.2 Paving Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cement

1.2.2 Concrete Tiles

1.2.3 Flagstones

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Paving Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Paving Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Paving Materials Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Paving Materials Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Paving Materials Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paving Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Paving Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paving Materials Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paving Materials Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Paving Materials as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paving Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Paving Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Paving Materials Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Paving Materials Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Paving Materials Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Paving Materials by Application

4.1 Paving Materials Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Paving Materials Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Paving Materials Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Paving Materials Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Paving Materials Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Paving Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Paving Materials by Country

5.1 North America Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Paving Materials by Country

6.1 Europe Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paving Materials Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Paving Materials by Country

8.1 Latin America Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paving Materials Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paving Materials Business

10.1 Veidekke ASA

10.1.1 Veidekke ASA Corporation Information

10.1.2 Veidekke ASA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Veidekke ASA Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Veidekke ASA Paving Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Veidekke ASA Recent Development

10.2 Owens Corning

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Owens Corning Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Veidekke ASA Paving Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.3 Martin Marietta Materials

10.3.1 Martin Marietta Materials Corporation Information

10.3.2 Martin Marietta Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Martin Marietta Materials Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Martin Marietta Materials Paving Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Martin Marietta Materials Recent Development

10.4 Boral Ltd

10.4.1 Boral Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Boral Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Boral Ltd Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Boral Ltd Paving Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Boral Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA

10.5.1 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Corporation Information

10.5.2 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Paving Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Cementos Portland Valderrivas SA Recent Development

10.6 Contact Information

10.6.1 Contact Information Corporation Information

10.6.2 Contact Information Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Contact Information Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Contact Information Paving Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Contact Information Recent Development

10.7 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB

10.7.1 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Corporation Information

10.7.2 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Paving Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua SAB Recent Development

10.8 Granit Construction Stock

10.8.1 Granit Construction Stock Corporation Information

10.8.2 Granit Construction Stock Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Granit Construction Stock Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Granit Construction Stock Paving Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Granit Construction Stock Recent Development

10.9 Nexe Grupa

10.9.1 Nexe Grupa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nexe Grupa Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nexe Grupa Paving Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nexe Grupa Paving Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Nexe Grupa Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Paving Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Paving Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Paving Materials Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Paving Materials Distributors

12.3 Paving Materials Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

