Microfiber Yarns Market Outlook 2021, Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027| Aditya Birla Yarn, Hanil Synthetic Fiber, Indorama

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Microfiber Yarns market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Microfiber Yarns market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Microfiber Yarns market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Microfiber Yarns market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Microfiber Yarns market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Microfiber Yarns market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Microfiber Yarns Market Research Report: Aditya Birla Yarn, Hanil Synthetic Fiber, Indorama, Sutlej Textiles and Industries, Chenab Textile Mills, Sadiq Group, Sharman Woollen Mills, Taekwang, Gurteks Group

Global Microfiber Yarns Market by Type: White (100%) Acrylic Yarn, White Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn, Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn, Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn, Others

Global Microfiber Yarns Market by Application: Sweater, Blanket, Carpet, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Microfiber Yarns market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Microfiber Yarns market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Microfiber Yarns market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Microfiber Yarns market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Microfiber Yarns market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Microfiber Yarns market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Microfiber Yarns market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Microfiber Yarns market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Microfiber Yarns market?

Table of Contents

1 Microfiber Yarns Market Overview

1.1 Microfiber Yarns Product Overview

1.2 Microfiber Yarns Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 White (100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.2.2 White Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

1.2.3 Colored (100%) Acrylic Yarn

1.2.4 Colored Acrylic Viscose Blended Yarn

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Microfiber Yarns Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Microfiber Yarns Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Microfiber Yarns Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microfiber Yarns Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Microfiber Yarns Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microfiber Yarns Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microfiber Yarns Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Microfiber Yarns as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microfiber Yarns Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Microfiber Yarns Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Microfiber Yarns Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Microfiber Yarns by Application

4.1 Microfiber Yarns Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sweater

4.1.2 Blanket

4.1.3 Carpet

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Microfiber Yarns Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Microfiber Yarns by Country

5.1 North America Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Microfiber Yarns by Country

6.1 Europe Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Microfiber Yarns by Country

8.1 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Yarns Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microfiber Yarns Business

10.1 Aditya Birla Yarn

10.1.1 Aditya Birla Yarn Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aditya Birla Yarn Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aditya Birla Yarn Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aditya Birla Yarn Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.1.5 Aditya Birla Yarn Recent Development

10.2 Hanil Synthetic Fiber

10.2.1 Hanil Synthetic Fiber Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hanil Synthetic Fiber Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hanil Synthetic Fiber Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aditya Birla Yarn Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.2.5 Hanil Synthetic Fiber Recent Development

10.3 Indorama

10.3.1 Indorama Corporation Information

10.3.2 Indorama Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Indorama Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Indorama Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.3.5 Indorama Recent Development

10.4 Sutlej Textiles and Industries

10.4.1 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.4.5 Sutlej Textiles and Industries Recent Development

10.5 Chenab Textile Mills

10.5.1 Chenab Textile Mills Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chenab Textile Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Chenab Textile Mills Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Chenab Textile Mills Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.5.5 Chenab Textile Mills Recent Development

10.6 Sadiq Group

10.6.1 Sadiq Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sadiq Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sadiq Group Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Sadiq Group Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.6.5 Sadiq Group Recent Development

10.7 Sharman Woollen Mills

10.7.1 Sharman Woollen Mills Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sharman Woollen Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sharman Woollen Mills Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sharman Woollen Mills Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.7.5 Sharman Woollen Mills Recent Development

10.8 Taekwang

10.8.1 Taekwang Corporation Information

10.8.2 Taekwang Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Taekwang Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Taekwang Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.8.5 Taekwang Recent Development

10.9 Gurteks Group

10.9.1 Gurteks Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gurteks Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gurteks Group Microfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gurteks Group Microfiber Yarns Products Offered

10.9.5 Gurteks Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Microfiber Yarns Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Microfiber Yarns Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Microfiber Yarns Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Microfiber Yarns Distributors

12.3 Microfiber Yarns Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

