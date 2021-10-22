Metal Coil Coating Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2021 – 2027| AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Metal Coil Coating market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Metal Coil Coating market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Metal Coil Coating market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Metal Coil Coating market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Metal Coil Coating market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Metal Coil Coating market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Metal Coil Coating Market Research Report: AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Valspar, BASF, Beckers, NIPSEA Group, KCC, Actega(Altana), Axalta, Dura Coat Products, Henkel, Daikin, Titan Coating, KelCoatings, Srisol, Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd
Global Metal Coil Coating Market by Type: Polyester Coil Coating, Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating, Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating, Plastisol Coil Coating, Others
Global Metal Coil Coating Market by Application: Building Industry, Transport Industry, Appliance Industry, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Metal Coil Coating market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Metal Coil Coating market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Metal Coil Coating market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
1. What will be the size of the global Metal Coil Coating market in 2027?
2. What is the current CAGR of the global Metal Coil Coating market?
3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Metal Coil Coating market?
5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Metal Coil Coating market?
6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Metal Coil Coating market?
8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?
9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
10. What is the growth outlook of the global Metal Coil Coating market?
Table of Contents
1 Metal Coil Coating Market Overview
1.1 Metal Coil Coating Product Overview
1.2 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Polyester Coil Coating
1.2.2 Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Coil Coating
1.2.3 Polyurethane (PU) Coil Coating
1.2.4 Plastisol Coil Coating
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Metal Coil Coating Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Metal Coil Coating Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Metal Coil Coating Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Metal Coil Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Coil Coating Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Metal Coil Coating as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Coil Coating Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Metal Coil Coating Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Metal Coil Coating Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Metal Coil Coating by Application
4.1 Metal Coil Coating Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building Industry
4.1.2 Transport Industry
4.1.3 Appliance Industry
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Metal Coil Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Metal Coil Coating by Country
5.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Metal Coil Coating by Country
6.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Metal Coil Coating by Country
8.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Coil Coating Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metal Coil Coating Business
10.1 AkzoNobel
10.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information
10.1.2 AkzoNobel Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development
10.2 PPG Industries
10.2.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
10.2.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 PPG Industries Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 AkzoNobel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.2.5 PPG Industries Recent Development
10.3 Valspar
10.3.1 Valspar Corporation Information
10.3.2 Valspar Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Valspar Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.3.5 Valspar Recent Development
10.4 BASF
10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 BASF Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 BASF Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.4.5 BASF Recent Development
10.5 Beckers
10.5.1 Beckers Corporation Information
10.5.2 Beckers Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Beckers Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.5.5 Beckers Recent Development
10.6 NIPSEA Group
10.6.1 NIPSEA Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 NIPSEA Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 NIPSEA Group Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.6.5 NIPSEA Group Recent Development
10.7 KCC
10.7.1 KCC Corporation Information
10.7.2 KCC Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 KCC Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 KCC Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.7.5 KCC Recent Development
10.8 Actega(Altana)
10.8.1 Actega(Altana) Corporation Information
10.8.2 Actega(Altana) Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Actega(Altana) Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.8.5 Actega(Altana) Recent Development
10.9 Axalta
10.9.1 Axalta Corporation Information
10.9.2 Axalta Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Axalta Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.9.5 Axalta Recent Development
10.10 Dura Coat Products
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Metal Coil Coating Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Dura Coat Products Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Dura Coat Products Recent Development
10.11 Henkel
10.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information
10.11.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Henkel Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.11.5 Henkel Recent Development
10.12 Daikin
10.12.1 Daikin Corporation Information
10.12.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Daikin Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Daikin Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.12.5 Daikin Recent Development
10.13 Titan Coating
10.13.1 Titan Coating Corporation Information
10.13.2 Titan Coating Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Titan Coating Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Titan Coating Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.13.5 Titan Coating Recent Development
10.14 KelCoatings
10.14.1 KelCoatings Corporation Information
10.14.2 KelCoatings Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 KelCoatings Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 KelCoatings Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.14.5 KelCoatings Recent Development
10.15 Srisol
10.15.1 Srisol Corporation Information
10.15.2 Srisol Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Srisol Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Srisol Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.15.5 Srisol Recent Development
10.16 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd
10.16.1 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Corporation Information
10.16.2 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Metal Coil Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Metal Coil Coating Products Offered
10.16.5 Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg. Co., Ltd Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Metal Coil Coating Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Metal Coil Coating Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Metal Coil Coating Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Metal Coil Coating Distributors
12.3 Metal Coil Coating Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
