Polylactide Acid Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| BASF, DOW Chemical, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Polylactide Acid market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Polylactide Acid market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Polylactide Acid market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Polylactide Acid market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Polylactide Acid market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Polylactide Acid market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polylactide Acid Market Research Report: BASF, DOW Chemical, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Metabolix Inc, BioAmber, Genomatica, Cobalt Technologies, Myriant, BioMCN, Corbion N.V., NatureWorks, Mitsubishi Chemical, Braskem

Global Polylactide Acid Market by Type: From Corn Starch, From Tapioca Roots, From Sugarcane, Others

Global Polylactide Acid Market by Application: Packing, Agriculture, Medical, Textile, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Polylactide Acid market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Polylactide Acid market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Polylactide Acid market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global Polylactide Acid market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global Polylactide Acid market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polylactide Acid market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polylactide Acid market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polylactide Acid market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global Polylactide Acid market?

Table of Contents

1 Polylactide Acid Market Overview

1.1 Polylactide Acid Product Overview

1.2 Polylactide Acid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 From Corn Starch

1.2.2 From Tapioca Roots

1.2.3 From Sugarcane

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Polylactide Acid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polylactide Acid Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polylactide Acid Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Polylactide Acid Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polylactide Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polylactide Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polylactide Acid Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polylactide Acid Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Polylactide Acid as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polylactide Acid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polylactide Acid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Polylactide Acid Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Polylactide Acid by Application

4.1 Polylactide Acid Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Packing

4.1.2 Agriculture

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Textile

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Polylactide Acid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Polylactide Acid by Country

5.1 North America Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Polylactide Acid by Country

6.1 Europe Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Polylactide Acid by Country

8.1 Latin America Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polylactide Acid Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polylactide Acid Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DOW Chemical

10.2.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 DOW Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DOW Chemical Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.2.5 DOW Chemical Recent Development

10.3 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

10.3.1 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Recent Development

10.4 Metabolix Inc

10.4.1 Metabolix Inc Corporation Information

10.4.2 Metabolix Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Metabolix Inc Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Metabolix Inc Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.4.5 Metabolix Inc Recent Development

10.5 BioAmber

10.5.1 BioAmber Corporation Information

10.5.2 BioAmber Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 BioAmber Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 BioAmber Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.5.5 BioAmber Recent Development

10.6 Genomatica

10.6.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

10.6.2 Genomatica Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Genomatica Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Genomatica Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.6.5 Genomatica Recent Development

10.7 Cobalt Technologies

10.7.1 Cobalt Technologies Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cobalt Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cobalt Technologies Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cobalt Technologies Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.7.5 Cobalt Technologies Recent Development

10.8 Myriant

10.8.1 Myriant Corporation Information

10.8.2 Myriant Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Myriant Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Myriant Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.8.5 Myriant Recent Development

10.9 BioMCN

10.9.1 BioMCN Corporation Information

10.9.2 BioMCN Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 BioMCN Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 BioMCN Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.9.5 BioMCN Recent Development

10.10 Corbion N.V.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polylactide Acid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Corbion N.V. Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Corbion N.V. Recent Development

10.11 NatureWorks

10.11.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

10.11.2 NatureWorks Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 NatureWorks Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 NatureWorks Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.11.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

10.12 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Braskem

10.13.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.13.2 Braskem Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Braskem Polylactide Acid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Braskem Polylactide Acid Products Offered

10.13.5 Braskem Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polylactide Acid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polylactide Acid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Polylactide Acid Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Polylactide Acid Distributors

12.3 Polylactide Acid Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

