Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Research Report (2021-2027): Key Trends and Opportunities | NEC, IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent
“Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Overview:
The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Fingerprint Identification Module market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.
The global market for Fingerprint Identification Module is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market: Segmentation
NEC, IDEMIA, Gemalto Cogent, Suprema, Dermalog, HID Global, Fujitsu, Crossmatch, M2sys, Afix Technologies, Papillon Systems, PU HIGH-TECH
By Type:
, Single Modal AFIS, Multi Modal AFIS
By Application
Criminal, Civil
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market: Regional Segmentation
The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Fingerprint Identification Module market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market: Research Methodology
The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Fingerprint Identification Module market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.
Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market: Competitive Rivalry
Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Fingerprint Identification Module market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single Modal AFIS
1.4.3 Multi Modal AFIS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Criminal
1.5.3 Civil
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Fingerprint Identification Module Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Fingerprint Identification Module Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fingerprint Identification Module Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Fingerprint Identification Module Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Fingerprint Identification Module Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fingerprint Identification Module Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 NEC
12.1.1 NEC Corporation Information
12.1.2 NEC Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 NEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 NEC Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.1.5 NEC Recent Development
12.2 IDEMIA
12.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information
12.2.2 IDEMIA Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IDEMIA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 IDEMIA Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development
12.3 Gemalto Cogent
12.3.1 Gemalto Cogent Corporation Information
12.3.2 Gemalto Cogent Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Gemalto Cogent Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Gemalto Cogent Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.3.5 Gemalto Cogent Recent Development
12.4 Suprema
12.4.1 Suprema Corporation Information
12.4.2 Suprema Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Suprema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Suprema Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.4.5 Suprema Recent Development
12.5 Dermalog
12.5.1 Dermalog Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dermalog Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dermalog Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Dermalog Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.5.5 Dermalog Recent Development
12.6 HID Global
12.6.1 HID Global Corporation Information
12.6.2 HID Global Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 HID Global Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 HID Global Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.6.5 HID Global Recent Development
12.7 Fujitsu
12.7.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information
12.7.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Fujitsu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Fujitsu Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.7.5 Fujitsu Recent Development
12.8 Crossmatch
12.8.1 Crossmatch Corporation Information
12.8.2 Crossmatch Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Crossmatch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Crossmatch Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.8.5 Crossmatch Recent Development
12.9 M2sys
12.9.1 M2sys Corporation Information
12.9.2 M2sys Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 M2sys Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 M2sys Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.9.5 M2sys Recent Development
12.10 Afix Technologies
12.10.1 Afix Technologies Corporation Information
12.10.2 Afix Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Afix Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Afix Technologies Fingerprint Identification Module Products Offered
12.10.5 Afix Technologies Recent Development
12.12 PU HIGH-TECH
12.12.1 PU HIGH-TECH Corporation Information
12.12.2 PU HIGH-TECH Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 PU HIGH-TECH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 PU HIGH-TECH Products Offered
12.12.5 PU HIGH-TECH Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fingerprint Identification Module Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Fingerprint Identification Module Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
