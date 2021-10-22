Top 10 Wine Market Players Growth and Forecast by 2027

The global wine market report is anticipated to reach USD 444.93 billion by 2027 on account of the increasing adoption of a lavish and wealthy lifestyle. Wine is drink made of fermented grape juice. The yeast helps to consume the sugar present in the grapes and changes it to carbon dioxide, ethanol, and heat. The variety of strains of yeasts and grapes produces different types of wine. Wine has been consumed by people for thousands of years and also has religious importance. Wine also has health benefits when consumed in limits. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights provides an elaborate overview of the market and its prime strategies. As per this report titled, “Wine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sparkling Wine, Still Wine, and Others), Flavour (Red Wine, White Wine, and Rose Wine), Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027,” the market value was USD 364.25 billion in 2019 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.06% between 2020 and 2027.

What are the Highlights of the Report?

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market and various factors driving, restraining, challenging, and creating opportunities for the market. It also discusses the table of segmentation based on factors such as type, flavor, distribution channel, and geography, and lists the names of leading factors. Furthermore, the report highlights current trends prevalent in the market, significant industry developments, and other interesting insights into the market. To purchase this report, refer to the company website.

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Wine as a Sign of Social Status will Propel Growth

The rising adoption of as a social drink is a major wine market driver. This, coupled with modernization, westernization, and promotion of consumption socially will also add impetus to the market in the coming years. Wine and consumption has now become a social status and this supports the growth of beverages worldwide. Wine has refreshing appeals and has health benefits such as blood pressure control, type 2 diabetes, vision loss, gut health, dementia, and also helps to cleanse and provide glow to the skin when consumed in a limit. These advantages also help to augment the growth of the market in the coming years.

However, the gradual shift of non- beverages and other drinks may hamper the market for wine in the coming years. Nevertheless, the emergence of e-commerce platforms is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Segmentation

Market in Asia Pacific to Register Considerable CAGR Owing to Increasing Adoption of Westernized Trends

Geographically, North America earned the largest wine market share owing to the presence of lead importing companies in the region. Together with Europe, This region imports an average of 5 million liters annually to maintain the supply and demand chain in the respective regions. Europe also holds a significant share in the beer market as well, owing to the customs and cultural occasions that include the consumption of wine as a celebrating drink. In addition to this, France remains a major contributor of wine to the world but has witnessed a decline in the past few years due to emerging competitors worldwide. Moreover, the increasing number of young working-class population is also expected to help this region attract high revenue in the coming years.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market will rise at a robust pace during the forecast period on account of the increasing adoption of westernized trends and the adoption of international cuisines among consumers. Besides this, the HoReCa Sector (Hotel/Restaurant/Catering) Sector also included wine serving as a new trend and this is further anticipated to aid in the expansion of the market in the region. On the other side, the Middle East and Africa and South America markets may witness stable growth owing to the lack of awareness and the penetration of sub-optimal products.

Competitive Landscape

Players to Focus on the Launch of Innovative Wine

The nature of the wine market is moderately organized owing to the presence of major manufacturers. Players are engaged in the manufacturing of various and flavored ABV wine to stay put in the competition. They are launching different flavors in their wine to gain momentum in the market. Some of the major players of this market include Halewood Wines, Distell Group, International Beverage Holdings, John Distilleries, and The Wine Group. The rise in efforts and capitalization by players to launch innovative products is likely to help attract high revenue to the market in the coming years.

List of Wine Market Manufacturers include:

John Distilleries (India)

Distell Group Limited (South Africa)

Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd. (India)

E & J Gallo Winery (U.S.)

Treasury Wine estates(Australia)

The Wine Group (U.S.)

International Beverage Holdings (Thailand)

Halewood Wines International (U.K.)

Accolade Wines, Plc. (U.S.)

Global Drinks Finland (Finland)

Torres Wines (Spain)

Other Players

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

July 2019 – The launch of the first 187 ml slimline wine cans was announced by Ardagh Group S.A. in Europe. This creative slimline packaging is expected to suffice to the increasing demand for on-the-go drinks among customers all over Europe.

February 2020 – A new range of wine cans called Dia Sparkler cans was launched by Sula Vineyards Pvt. Ltd in India. This new product range is expected to cater to the rising demand for sparkling wine in the country.

