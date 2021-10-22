Financial Technology Market is Thriving Worldwide with Surprising Transition | Stripe, Yapstone, PayPal Holdings, Social Finance

The Financial Technology Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

Financial Technology Market Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being: Stripe (United States), Yapstone, Inc. (United States), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (eBay) (United States), Social Finance, Inc. (United States), Adyen (Netherlands), Addepar, Inc. (United States), CommonBond (United States), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (United States), LendingClub (United States), Creditease Corp. (United States), ONE Finance Private Limited (United States)

Scope of the Report of Financial Technology:

Financial technology is the automation in the finance industry as it improves and optimizes the delivery and consumption of financial services across the world. The financial technology is widely used by companies, governments, business owners, consumers to better manage their operations and transaction process. The technology helps in international money transfers, personal finance, equity financing, consumer banking, insurance, etc.

Segments covered in Financial Technology market report:

This reports forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level from 2020-2026.

by Type (Peer-To-Peer Money Transfers, Lending Services, Online Payments, Mobile Payments, Crowdfunding), Application (Banks, Financial Consultancy, Others), Features (International Money Transfers, Personal Finance, Equity Financing, Consumer Banking, Insurance, Others)

Market Trends:

Introduction of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Machine Learning in the Financial Technology

Opportunities:

Technological Advancement in the Financial Technology

Increasing Spending of Government in the Financial Technology

Market Drivers:

Growing Financial Industry Worldwide

Increasing Digitalization and Automation in Financial Operation for Efficiency and Productivity

