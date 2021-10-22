Online Alternative Finance Market is Booming Worldwide with Lending Club, Prosper Marketplace, SoFi, ZOPA

The Online Alternative Finance Market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically-supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, and product type and distribution channels.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being: Lending Club (United States), Prosper Marketplace (United States), SoFi (United States), ZOPA (United Kingdom), StreetShares (United States), Upstart (United States), Peerform (United States), Funding Circle (United Kingdom), Kiva (United States), Kickstarter (United States)

The rise of online alternative finance is attributable mainly to technological factors such as the generation of big data due to the growth of the Internet and the advancement of AI technology, and to market factors such as Lehmanâ€™s collapse. Online alternative financing is growing in response to the demand for funds from consumers in emerging economies, such as China, who were outside the framework of existing financial institutions, and individuals and small businesses with high credit risks.

by Type (Market P2P, Balance Sheet P2P, Crowd Funding (Investment, Donation, and Loan)), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing, Professional and business services, Retail, Construction, Finance, Healthcare, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises)

Market Trends:

Growth of the Internet and the Advancement of AI Technology

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Online Alternative Finance from Developed Countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom

Market Drivers:

Advancement of Technology has Enabled to Develop new Business Models from the Consumerâ€™s Point of View

Fintech Companies Were able to Enter the Financial Market with Lowcost Through Regulatory Uncertainty

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Online Alternative Finance Market

Chapter 05 – Global Online Alternative Finance Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Online Alternative Finance Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Online Alternative Finance Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Online Alternative Finance Market

Chapter 09 – Global Online Alternative Finance Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Online Alternative Finance Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

