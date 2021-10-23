Personal Flotation Devices Market Projected To Gain a Revolutionary Growth during 2020-2027

As the economic, social, and political environments continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. To do so, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to gauge changing market trends, best practices, competitor’s market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Survitec Group (United Kingdom), VIKING Life-Saving Equipment (Denmark), The Coleman Company (United States), Kent Sporting Goods Inc. (United Kingdom), Mustang Survival (United States), Hansen Protection AS (United Kingdom), DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LALIZAS (Greece), SECUMAR – Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH u. Co. (Denmark), International Safety Products (United Kingdom), Northwest River Supplies Inc. (United States)

Personal Flotation Devices Definition:

Personal floatation devices are designed so as to be used as a support for making sure of a safe floating over the water. It is a kind of protective equipment, which is particularly only for safety purpose during boating, water sports and sometimes for emergency situations. These devices helps in holding a person upright and can turn the person entirely from face-down to face-up. A personal floatation device is light-weight and less compact than that of a lifejacket. The personal floatation device is packed with foam so as to keep people warm in water and the heat is uniformly distributed all around the body.

The following fragment talks about the Personal Flotation Devices market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment etc. A thorough analysis of Personal Flotation Devices Market Segmentation: by Type (Buoyancy Aid (Foam Core), Life Jacket, Survival Suit, Buoyancy Compensator, Others), Application (Aquaculture industry, Oil & Gas industry, Naval industry, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Materials (Nylon, Non-corrosive plastic zippers, Foam, Others), End-User (Passenger & Aircraft Crew, Commercial Vessel, Government & Military, Water Sporting), Inflatable Type (Manual, Automatic)

Personal Flotation Devices Market Drivers:

Increasing focus on preventing marine fatalities

Increasing Tourism across Various Regions Is Also Expected To Create Demand for the Personal Floatation Devices across All the Regions

Increasing Water Recreational Activities and Defense Spending Is Also Anticipated To Upsurge the Market



Personal Flotation Devices Market Trends:

Increasing Concerns of the Countries towards the Establishment of Innovative Technology for the Coastal Surveillance Is Leading To Substantial Growth Prospects in Personal Floatation Devices

Personal Flotation Devices Market Growth Opportunities:

Increase in the Coastal Surveillance Applications, and Security Threats from Sea Routes, etc. can Provide Opportunities For the Market to Grow

The Upcoming Army and Naval Operations and Increasing Air Tourism around the Globe Are Expected To Develop the

As the Personal Flotation Devices market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Personal Flotation Devices market.

