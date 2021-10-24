Digital Freight Brokerage Market Projection By Top Key Players, Segments, Regional Analysis & Forecast Till – 2027
The recent report on “Digital Freight Brokerage Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Digital Freight Brokerage Market”.
An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail Digital Freight Brokerage companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.
According to our latest research, the global Digital Freight Brokerage size is estimated to be USD 1044.2 million in 2025 from USD 476 million in 2019, with a change XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global Digital Freight Brokerage market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% for the next five years.
Market segmentation
Digital Freight Brokerage market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Market segment by Type, covers
Roadway
Seaway
Airway
Railway
Market segment by Application, can be divided into
Food and beverages
Automotive
Retail and E-commerce
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Other(aerospace and defense)
Market segment by players, this report covers
Echo Global Logistics
Coyote Logistics
Transfix
Convoy
Cargomatic
Trucker Path
J.B. Hunt Transport
Cargocentric
Uber Freight
TGMatrix
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)
- South America (Brazil, Others)
