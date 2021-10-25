“Insights on the Global Temporary Power Rental Market to 2026 – Aggreko , Cummins , Caterpillar , United Rentals , APR Energy , Ashtead Group , Sudhir Power Ltd. , Atlas Copco , Herc Holdings Inc , Power Electrics , Generator Power , Speedy Hire , HSS , Shaanxi Communication Power Technology Co., Ltd. , Trinity Power Rentals , Diamond Environmental Services , Rental Solutions & Services , Quippo Energy , Temp-Power , National Hiring , Perennial Technologies , Tellhow Sci-Tech , Modern Hiring Service (MHS) , Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd. , Verypower , Fudesen , etc….”
“Consistent innovation in the worldwide Temporary Power Rental industry, combined with improving living standards, will result in a greater and steeper growth curve. As individuals become more aware of the variety of things available, the Temporary Power Rental industry is also growing. The rise of the Temporary Power Rental market is acknowledged to be aided by social media influence. A range of business tactics have been used by the major manufacturers to boost sales, including capacity and geographical expansion, R&D and M&A. The entire market is driven by the expansion of the number of e-commerce websites and their mere existence.
This study covers following key players:
Aggreko
Cummins
Caterpillar
United Rentals
APR Energy
Ashtead Group
Sudhir Power Ltd.
Atlas Copco
Herc Holdings Inc
Power Electrics
Generator Power
Speedy Hire
HSS
Shaanxi Communication Power Technology Co., Ltd.
Trinity Power Rentals
Diamond Environmental Services
Rental Solutions & Services
Quippo Energy
Temp-Power
National Hiring
Perennial Technologies
Tellhow Sci-Tech
Modern Hiring Service (MHS)
Marco Gensets Pvt. Ltd.
Verypower
Fudesen
Due to market trends, the global Temporary Power Rental sector is seeing significant demand increase. Another key driving force is the advancement of the world’s digitization. The global Temporary Power Rental market was divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Central and Southern America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Diesel
Gas & HFO & Petrol
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Utilities
Oil & Gas
Events
Construction
Industrial
Others
