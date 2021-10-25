“Market Share of Load Bank Rental Industry in 2021, with Estimates till 2026 | Aggreko , Alban CAT , ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric) , Byrne Equipment Rental , ComRent , CSL Power Systems , CSME Power Systems , Energyst , Global Power Supply, LLC. , Gregory Poole , Hillstone , Holt of California , HPS Loadbanks , Jovyatlas , Kaixiang , Kennards Hire , Leading Power Solution , LM Generating Power Company Ltd. , Load Banks Direct , MS Resistances , Northbridge , Optimum Power Services , Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , Rentaload , Simplex Onsite , Starline Power , Sunbelt Rentals , Tatsumi Ryoki , Thomson , Total Generators , Trinity Power , United Power Rentals, Inc. , United Rentals , Vertiv , Worldwide Power Products , etc….”

“Consistent innovation in the worldwide Load Bank Rental industry, combined with improving living standards, will result in a greater and steeper growth curve. As individuals become more aware of the variety of things available, the Load Bank Rental industry is also growing. The rise of the Load Bank Rental market is acknowledged to be aided by social media influence. A range of business tactics have been used by the major manufacturers to boost sales, including capacity and geographical expansion, R&D and M&A. The entire market is driven by the expansion of the number of e-commerce websites and their mere existence.

This study covers following key players:

Aggreko

Alban CAT

ASCO Power Technologies (Schneider Electric)

Byrne Equipment Rental

ComRent

CSL Power Systems

CSME Power Systems

Energyst

Global Power Supply, LLC.

Gregory Poole

Hillstone

Holt of California

HPS Loadbanks

Jovyatlas

Kaixiang

Kennards Hire

Leading Power Solution

LM Generating Power Company Ltd.

Load Banks Direct

MS Resistances

Northbridge

Optimum Power Services

Perennial Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Rentaload

Simplex Onsite

Starline Power

Sunbelt Rentals

Tatsumi Ryoki

Thomson

Total Generators

Trinity Power

United Power Rentals, Inc.

United Rentals

Vertiv

Worldwide Power Products

Due to market trends, the global Load Bank Rental sector is seeing significant demand increase. Another key driving force is the advancement of the world’s digitization. The global Load Bank Rental market was divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Central and Southern America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Resistive Load Bank

Reactive Load Bank

Resistive/Reactive Load Bank

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Plant

Government/Military

Maritime/Shipyards

Oil, Gas and Nuclear

Data Centers

Industrial

Others

