Medical Imaging 2020 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2028

The global medical market size is projected to reach USD 43.33 billion by the end of 2027. Recent technological advancements have played a massive role in the growth of the market in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Computed Tomography, X-ray, Ultrasound and Molecular Imaging), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 33.69 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Medical imaging is widely used for several applications in the healthcare industry. The increasing applications of medical imaging, driven by the massive investments in product R&D will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in the global market will provide impetus to the growth of the market in the coming years. This type of imaging is used to diagnose physical injuries as well as locate and identify tumors in the human body. Technological integration has played a huge part in the development of efficient medical imaging tools in recent years. Increasing regulatory approvals for advanced products, coupled with the focus on product innovations will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall medical imaging market in the forthcoming years.

List of companies profiled in the report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Massachusetts, United States)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Erlangen, Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Hologic, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

SAMSUNG (Seoul, South Korea)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Industry Developments:

July 2020 – FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. announced the launch of Sonosite PX ultrasound system. The company claims that the Sonosite PX is the next generation in Sonosite POCUS, with the most advanced image clarity.

