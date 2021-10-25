Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Projection By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue Analysis Forecast 2028

A new market study, titled “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global nicotine replacement therapy market is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to increasing incidence of chronic disease such as lung cancer, strokes, and respiratory ailments. Additionally, introduction of innovative products by major companies will favor market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market was USD 2.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2028.

COVID-19 Effect: Increasing Support for Smoking Cessation to Favor Growth

The entire globe is witnessing the devastating effects of the novel coronavirus. Millions of people have already lost their lives to this pandemic, and several others are battling the symptoms across the globe. The disease affecting the respiratory organs is deemed to be highly lethal for those who consume tobacco products largely. However, to mitigate the impact on smokers, several government agencies are coming forward to promote anti-smoking campaigns and recommending nicotine replacement therapy to the smoking addicts.

Nicotine replacement therapy is a treatment that involves administering the smoking addicts with nicotine in the form of patches, inhalers, gums, sprays, and lozenges that does not contain harmful chemicals compared to tobacco. Often consumption of tobacco leads to nicotine dependency and its withdrawal can result in unpleasant situations for the smoker. NRT mainly focuses on the psychological aspect of quitting, while helping to relieve the physical withdrawal symptoms of the smokers.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disease to Bolster Growth

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking cigarettes leads to over 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths every year in the United States. Tobacco smoke consists of over 7000 chemicals, with over 70 chemicals known to cause cancer in humans. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments is propelling the major companies to introduce innovative NRT products that aid in to curb the urge to smoke in the people. The growing tobacco addiction in the youth is further driving the demand for the NTR products that will bode well for the global nicotine replacement therapy market growth during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2020: Taat Herb Co., a flagship brand of Taat Lifestyles, announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the company, the new product dramatically replicates the exact experience of smoking a traditional cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol (CBD) that is effective in reducing tobacco dependency.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K, Europe)

Johnson & Johnson Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland, Europe)

Pierre Fabre SA, Laboratories (France, Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India)

British American Tobacco Plc (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

