Orphan Drugs Market By Technology, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled "Orphan Drugs Market Forecast 2021-2028" has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global orphan drugs market size is projected to reach USD 340.84 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing number of regulatory approvals will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Therapy Area (Oncology, Hematology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Drug Type (Biologics, and Non-Biologics), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 151.00 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Orphan drugs are medicinal products that are intended at the treatment of severe and life—threatening conditions including cancer. They are normally associated with the treatment of very rare diseases (affecting 1 in every 2000 people). The difficulty associated with the treatment of critical diseases has yielded massive investments in research and development. The presence of numerous large scale orphan drug manufacturers across the world will emerge in favor of growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing number of regulatory approvals associated with orphan drugs, coupled with increasing clinical trials related to these drugs will create several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Orphan drugs are used for the treatment of severe and life-threatening diseases. The high emphasis on research and development of these drugs are consequential to the difficulty associated with the treatment of the disease. Due to increasing incidence of such life-threatening diseases, including cancer, there are several companies that are operating across the globe. The high prevalence of infectious diseases in developed as well as developing countries will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale manufacturers will contribute to the growth of the market. The increasing demand for immunomodulators in emerging as well as developed countries will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, U.S.)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Boston, U.S.)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Bagsværd, Denmark)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, U.S.)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K.)

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED (Tokyo, Japan)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K.)

Other Players

