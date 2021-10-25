AI in IoT Market Projection By Top Key Players, Segments, Regional Analysis & Forecast Till – 2027

The recent report on “AI in IoT Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” offered by Credible Markets, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “AI in IoT Market”.

An exhaustive competition analysis that covers insightful data on industry leaders is intended to help potential market entrants and existing players in competition with the right direction to arrive at their decisions. Market structure analysis discusses in detail AI in IoT companies with their profiles, revenue shares in market, comprehensive portfolio of their offerings, networking and distribution strategies, regional market footprints, and much more.

According to our latest research, the global AI in IoT size is estimated to be USD 5931.2 million in 2025 from USD 3498.4 million in 2019, with a change XX% between 2019 and 2020. The global AI in IoT market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% for the next five years.

Market segmentation

AI in IoT market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2016-2026, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Market segment by Type, covers

Platforms

Software Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

Market segment by players, this report covers

IBM

Microsoft

Google

PTC

AWS

Oracle

GE

Salesforce

SAP

Hitachi

Uptake

SAS

Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Kairos

Softweb Solutions

Arundo

C3 IoT

Anagog

Thingstel

Imagimob

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Others)

South America (Brazil, Others)

Some Points from Table of Content

Global AI in IoT Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Chapter 1 Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Dynamics

Chapter 3 Associated Industry Assessment

Chapter 4 Market Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5 Analysis of Leading Companies

Chapter 6 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Chapter 7 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Chapter 8 Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

Chapter 9 North America AI in IoT Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Europe AI in IoT Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific AI in IoT Market Analysis

Chapter 12 South America AI in IoT Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Middle East and Africa AI in IoT Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Conclusions and Recommendations

Chapter 15 Appendix

