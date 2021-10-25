Food Authenticity Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | EMSL Analytical, Romer Labs Diagnostic, Genetic Id Na

Nowadays, food fraud is the biggest challenge facing food businesses. But product authentication could provide the solution to an industry grappling with the challenge of diminishing consumer trust and brands tarnished by food scares. Food authenticity is the process of irrefutably proving that a food or food ingredient is in its original, genuine, verifiable, and intended form as declared and represented. Authenticity testing is utilized to prove the content of food products are authentic and the way they are presented is correct and accurate. Increasing incidences of false labeling & certification and exponential growth in international trades are the key drivers fuelling the demand for food authenticity testing.

SGS S.A. (Switzerland),Intertek Group PLC (United Kingdom),Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg),ALS Limited (Australia),LGC Science Group Ltd. (United Kingdom),MÃ©rieux Nutrisciences Corporation (United States),Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (United States),EMSL Analytical Inc. (United States),Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (United States),Genetic Id Na, Inc. (United States)

Market Trend:

Increased Application of Modern Techniques

Market Drivers:

Implementation of Stringent Regulations in Developed Countries

Exponential Growth in International Trade

Increasing Incidences of False Labeling & Certification

Increased EMA (Economically Motivated Adulterations) Due to High Competition

Challenges:

Unaffordability of Tests by Manufacturers

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in the Industry & Test Kits for Onsite Testing

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction Based, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Isotope Method, Immunoassay Based/Elisa, Others), Food Tested (Meat & Meat Product, Dairy & Dairy Product, Cereal, Grain, and Pulse, Processed Food, Others), Target Testing (Meat Speciation, Country of Origin and Aging, Adulteration Test, False Labelling)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

