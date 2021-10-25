Natural Perfume Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Firmenich SA, Marc Jacobs, Lurk

Fragrances and perfumes have changed the grooming habits of individuals and have become an essential product for day-to-day life. Perfume and fragrance products are widely used in order to relieve unpleasant body smell produced due to sweating. Plant-based fragrances include natural plant extracts such as herbs, flowers, leaves, fruit, and veg, usually in the form of essential oils to create a fresh sparkling aroma.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

THE HOUSE OF MATRIARCH (United States),Amacyn Corporation Pty Ltd (Australia),Givaudan SA (Switzerland),Firmenich SA (Switzerland),Tsi-La (United States),Marc Jacobs (United States),Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands),Sensient Technologies Corp. (United States),Lurk (United States),Ayala Moriel (Canada)

Market Trend:

The Growing Trend of Personal Care Products, Forming a Part of Pride and Confidence

Market Drivers:

Changing Lifestyle and Customer Preferences

Growing Awareness Among Consumers About Health Concerns and Hygiene Tend to Increase the Demand For Natural Perfume

Opportunities:

High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mass, Premium), Application (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End User (Men, Women)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

