Audiobooks Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Amazon, Google, Downpour

Audiobooks have been used for second language learners, learning disabled students and struggling readers and non-readers. The Audiobooks market comprises one of the major segments of small kids category globally and offers huge potential for growth. As the population is growing, audiobooks are improved the reading and speaking accuracy and fluency of the customers. There has been a significant rise in the number of kindergartens to year 12 population using audiobooks with figure stood up to 27% of auditory learners in global alone in 2018. So, the future for audiobooks looks promising. Moreover, a growing trend in the audiobooks market has been witnessed with respect to the demand for multi-modal learning and reading accuracy expected to fuel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Amazon (United States),Google (United States),Kobo (United States),LibriVox (United States),Downpour (United States),Scribd (United States),OverDrive (United States),Barnes Noble Booksellers Inc (United States)

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand at Asia-Pacific Regions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Kindergarten Schools.

Upsurge Demand for People with Visual Impairments, Dyslexia and Hyperlexia

Challenges:

High Cost Associated for membership and Subscription.

Audiobooks are Less Engaging

Opportunities:

Growing Number of Educational Organization

Increasing Demand for Improving Time Management and Multitasking

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Adults, Kids), Application (School, Personal, Book Club)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

