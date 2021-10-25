Global Veterinary Drugs Market to Reach US$ 27,570.0 Mn by 2025, Demand among Geriatric Population Likely to Remain High, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for advanced drugs is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Global Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the Global Veterinary Drugs Market will reach a valuation of US$ 27,570 Mn by 2025 from US$ 17,870.6 Mn in 2017, and exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Veterinary Drugs Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Veterinary Drugs Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Drugs Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Zoetis

Intervet Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Ceva

Elanco

Vetoquinol S.A.

Bayer AG

Other players

Rise in Intake of Meat Consumption to Propel Market

The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is driving the demand for veterinary drugs. Increasing poultry farming will bode well for the veterinary drugs market as well. Besides this, the market is likely to witness an increasing demand from pet farm owners. Introduction of cost-effective and advanced drugs will also help the market generate more revenue.

On the flipside, the discovery of new and complex diseases occurring in animals might increase the chances of contracting animal diseases such as bird flu, rabies, African swine flu, and others. Be it as it may, the rising incidence of these diseases are fueling the demand for more effective medicines and vaccines for animals. This might cause concern among animal owners and further propel the market for veterinary drugs.

The Asia Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate

The Global Veterinary Drugs Market rate of animal adoption is more in North America as compared to other regions. This, coupled with, the introduction of new animal-related products in the region will help it emerge dominant at a global scale. In 2017, North America held the highest share in the global veterinary drugs market and was valued at US$ 6290.1 Mn. It is also expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to show a remarkable growth rate in the coming years. The stringent rules imposed on animal healthcare by governments of nations in this region, coupled with, the involvement of animals in agricultural activities are propelling the veterinary drugs market in the Asia Pacific.

