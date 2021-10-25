Bluetooth in Automotive Market 2021: Size, Top Key Companies, Industry Analysis by Trends, Future Growth and Regional Forecast Research Report 2027

Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global Bluetooth in automotive market size is expected to reach USD 21.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increasing production and sales of passenger cars and supercars will influence the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Bluetooth in Automotive Market, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 15.33 billion in 2019.

The Report Lists the Key Players in this Market:

Panasonic Corporation

Harman international

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

intel technologies

LG Electronics Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Highlights:

The Bluetooth in Automotive Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Market Segments :

The Infotainment Segment to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application type, the market is classified into communication, infotainment, and telematics. The infotainment segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global market due to its video and audio interfaces control elements such as Bluetooth system, button panel, touch screen displays, voice commands, and others. Based on the sales channel type, the market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. The original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global market.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to account for a high share in the global market due to the higher production of passenger cars globally. Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Driving Factor :

Smartphone App Car Connectivity to Accelerate Product Demand

The automotive industry is very competitive, and it is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. The demand for smartphone-operated cars is driving the development of Bluetooth in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the use of this technology allows for automotive diagnostic inspection, which improves vehicle’s safety. Bluetooth in automobiles serves as a bridge between the car and telecommunications industries. The market for Bluetooth in cars is projected to rise as smartphones and infotainment platforms such as Apple CarPlay, Spotify, and Android Auto become more integrated. As a result, a growing number of automakers are incorporating this technology into their cars in order to meet consumer demand and retain their Bluetooth in automotive market share.

Key Development :

January 2021: Alps Alpine Co., Ltd signed a collaborative agreement with Broadcom Inc. to introduce a secure, high-accuracy distance measurement system based on Bluetooth Low Energy technology (BLE) for the automotive industry.

