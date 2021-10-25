Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to Grow at 6.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 10,091 Mn by 2026

Rising demand for novel therapeutics among aging population will enable growth in the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “Glaucoma Therapeutics: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 6273.5 Mn. However, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 10,091 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also classifies the market on the basis of various segments.

According to the report Glaucoma Therapeutics Market in North America was worth US$ 2405.9 Mn in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period 2019-2026. The growth predicted in North America is attribute to its constantly improving healthcare facilities and adoption of recent advances in glaucoma diagnosis, treatment, and medication. These factors also are expected to bode well for the global glaucoma therapeutics market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of glaucoma cases in nations such as China and India is projected to enable growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is anticipated to progress at a relatively high CAGR.

“Public authorities and governments are adoption several initiatives to create awareness about glaucoma and aid in the cure and prevention of glaucoma. This is projected to generate demand in the market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Get PDF Brochure of this [email protected] https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/glaucoma-therapeutics-market-100312

Key Segmentation

By Drug Class

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins

Latanoprost

Bimatoprost

Travoprost

Others

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

Others

By Disease Indication

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Quick buy

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100312

Prostaglandins to Remain Dominant among Drug Class Through Forecast Period

In terms of drug class, prostaglandins are the most widely used medication. Additionally, in 2018 the prostaglandins segment was dominating the global glaucoma therapeutics market. The segment accounted for 40.2% of the global market in 2018. Prostaglandins are forecast to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. Higher efficiency to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) and minimal risk of side effects associated with the drugs are a few factors aiding the expansion of the prostaglandins segment.

Table of content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Glaucoma by major countries

Recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions

Pipeline analysis

Reimbursement scenario by key countries

Regulatory scenario for key countries

Allergan and Novartis AG, Together Leading the Global Market Since 2018

The global glaucoma therapeutics market is witnessing an influx of new players. Allergan and Novartis AG, are currently leading players in the global market. The companies are involved in manufacturing and marketing of prostaglandin analogues. Among, prostaglandin analogues Lumigan and Travatan are the two most preferred medications for the treatment of glaucoma. Quality production and marketing of these drugs have enabled the organizations establish a stronghold in the global market. Besides this, other companies operating in the market are Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Teva Pharmaceutical Industry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., and Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

In the coming years, the global glaucoma therapeutics market during is forecast to exhibit a steady growth rate. The report finds that factors such as increasing number of glaucoma cases and technological advancements in diagnostic kits will enable the market gain momentum in the coming years. Additionally, recent innovations by market players for glaucoma’s treatment and increasing purchasing power are major factors expected to boost the global market.

However, high cost associated with glaucoma’s medication and treatment is a key factor that may hamper the growth rate in the market.

Top Player:

include Pfizer, Inc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry,

Aerie Pharmaceuticals,

Pfizer, Inc.,

Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

In December 2017, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. introduced new eye drops called Rhopressa. The eye drop is specially designed for faster treatment of glaucoma. This may also positively impact the organization’s current position in the market and enable it gain higher share in the global glaucoma therapeutics market.

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information