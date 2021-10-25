Mobile Medical Apps Market May Set New Growth Story | Azumio, Fitbit, Cohero Health

Mobile medical apps are referred to as a software application that runs on smartphones and other communication devices. The various medical accessories can be attached to smartphones and tablets for use. These mobile medicals apps are being widely used in the healthcare sector for data management, bookings, health educations, health information, and health management. New innovations are being done in the sector which facilitated the ease in the mobile medical healthcare apps. It enables the patients to reach the doctors globally at any time.

Abbott Laboratories (United States),AliveCor (United States),Azumio (United States),DarioHealth (Israel),Fitbit (United States),F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland),Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (United States),Athena Health (United States),Boston Scientific Corporation (United States),Cohero Health (United States)

by Type (Epocrates, Medscape Mobile, IRadiology, Nursing Central, Care360 Mobile, STAT ICD-9 LITE, Netter\’s Atlas of Human Anatomy, EMR app), Application (Nursing Tools, Drug References, Study Tools (includes games and flashcards), Medical Reference, Clinical Support Systems), Category (Care Management Apps, Medical Monitoring Apps, Health and Wellness Apps, Women Health Apps, Medication Management Apps, Others), Device (Non-Medical Devices Apps, Connected Medical Devices Apps, In-Built Devices Medical Apps)



Market Trends:

Healthcare Services Have A Robust Adoption Of 3G And 4G Networks

Market Drivers:

Surging Adoption Of Smartphones, Tablets, And Other Mobile Devices

Surging Adoption Of Medical Health Apps For The Management Of Chronic Disease

Market Opportunities:

Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery Has Gained A Lot Of Attention

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

