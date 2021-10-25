Curcumin Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027

A free-flowing curcumin extract called CurcuFlow was launched in October 2018 by Applied Food Sciences Inc. This CurcuFlow was designed for producers for achieving a stain-free and clean turmeric production. Such innovations are projected to accelerate the growth rate of the global curcumin market, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. According to the report, the rapid switch from factory spices to natural and organic supplements is a major factor boosting the global curcumin market.

As per Fortune Business Insights, the report highlights some of the major shareholders in the global curcumin market.

Nuvothera, Inc.

Biomax Life Sciences Limited

Applied Food Sciences Inc.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

The Green Labs LLC

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co., Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation, Biomax Life Sciences Limited

The study by Fortune Business Insights on heat exchangers market is titled, “Curcumin Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Powder, Liquid), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Flavorant, Colorant, Antioxidant, Brain health, Anti-inflammation, Heart Health), By End-use (Food Applications, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report focusses on weaknesses and strengths of the global curcumin market with a competitive landscape that includes information on some market vendors. Information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. The report also presents recent trends and opportunities of the market helping players strive for the lion’s share in the market.

The report segments the global curcumin market with respect to nature, form, application, end-use, and geography. With respect to form, the market is projected to generate high revenue from the powder curcumin segment owing to its ease of storage and longer shelf life property as compared to its liquid form.

Medicinal Property of Curcumin to Attract High Revenue from Pharmaceutical Industry, Boosting Market

The global curcumin market is projected to witness remarkable growth in the forecast duration owing to a number of factors. Firstly, curcumin or turmeric has numerous medicinal properties due to which it witnessed high demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Secondly, curcumin is also used in the cosmetic industry because of its strong anti-oxidant, and herbal properties that are considered beneficial for the skin. Thus, the beauty industry highly recommends cosmetic products containing curcumin in its ingredients.

Thirdly, curcumin is mostly found in turmeric and is used in the food and beverage industry as well in the form of spice. Thus, the rise in demand for turmeric from the food and beverage industry is boosting the global curcumin market growth and anticipated to continue doing so in the coming years.

North America to Remain Dominant on Account of Increasing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry

The rise in demand for nutritional supplements of curcumin is projected to help North America emerge dominant in the global curcumin market in the past. Besides this, the surge in demand for curcumin from the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, especially from developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. will help this region continue generating high revenue. In addition, the presence of major companies in this region is also anticipated to help this region dominate the market in the future as well.

Companies operating in the global curcumin market are emphasizing on the launch of products in various sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry in order to enhance the demand and production of curcumin in the market.

